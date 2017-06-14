A report claims that Burnley want to sign Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson before the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Robertson, 23, is widely expected to leave the KCOM Stadium this summer following Hull's relegation back to the Championship.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Scotland international in recent weeks, but according to The Mirror, Burnley are also in the hunt as they bid to boost their squad for the new Premier League campaign.

Earlier this month, Robertson revealed that he was in no rush to make a decision on his future, although it is understood that the Scot is unlikely to play in the Championship next term.

The full-back scored once and provided two assists in 33 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 season.