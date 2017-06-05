Hull City defender Andrew Robertson says that he will not make any decision over his future until "well into the summer".

Hull City defender Andrew Robertson has suggested that he is in no rush to make a decision over his future at the KCOM Stadium.

After the Tigers were relegated from the Premier League, Robertson was soon linked with several clubs, including Liverpool who are known to be after a new left-back.

However, Robertson says that he will not think about next season until "well into the summer", with Scotland's World Cup qualifier with England his top priority.

The 23-year-old is quoted by the Hull Daily Mail as saying: "The only thing I can really say is that all the players face uncertainty. There will be people moving on but, for now, I'm just focusing on this game in front of us. I do that because it's so massive for the country.

"All I can do is play as well as I can on the day, and I'll worry about my future after that. I'll sit down after this game with the people I need to talk to, and decide if it's right for me to stay at Hull, or if I should look to move on.

"That's not something I'm going to worry about until well into the summer."

Robertson has played 116 times for Hull since signing for the club from Dundee United in 2014.