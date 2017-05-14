New Transfer Talk header

Report: Andrew Robertson agrees summer switch to Liverpool

Andrew Robertson in action during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
A report claims that Andrew Robertson will officially sign for Liverpool once the transfer window opens after striking a deal with Hull City.
Hull City defender Andrew Robertson has agreed to join Liverpool at the end of the season, according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have targeted the Scotland international as an £8m option to plug the Reds' troublesome left-back position next season.

Klopp was keen to get a deal done early in the summer, and The Mirror reports that terms have now been agreed between all three parties and the transfer will formally go through once the window opens.

Robertson, who has spent three years at the KCOM Stadium since joining from Dundee United, was soon to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

James Milner has slotted in at left-back for the majority of the season, starting 34 of the Reds' 36 league games in all.

