A report claims that Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson will join Liverpool in an £8m deal at the end of the season.

Liverpool are reportedly close to completing a deal for Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson.

James Milner has operated in the left-back position for the Reds this season, but it is understood that head coach Jurgen Klopp wants a specialist in that area for the 2017-18 campaign.

Robertson, 23, joined Hull from Dundee United in the summer of 2014, and the Scotland international has been an ever-present at the KCOM Stadium since arriving from Scottish football.

According to the Daily Mail, Robertson's performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, who will pay £8m to bring the full-back to Anfield in this summer's transfer window.

Robertson has scored once and provided two assists in 29 Premier League appearances for Hull this season.