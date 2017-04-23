New Transfer Talk header

Report: Liverpool close on £8m Andrew Robertson

Jack Hunt and Andrew Robertson in action during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
A report claims that Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson will join Liverpool in an £8m deal at the end of the season.
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Liverpool are reportedly close to completing a deal for Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson.

James Milner has operated in the left-back position for the Reds this season, but it is understood that head coach Jurgen Klopp wants a specialist in that area for the 2017-18 campaign.

Robertson, 23, joined Hull from Dundee United in the summer of 2014, and the Scotland international has been an ever-present at the KCOM Stadium since arriving from Scottish football.

According to the Daily Mail, Robertson's performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, who will pay £8m to bring the full-back to Anfield in this summer's transfer window.

Robertson has scored once and provided two assists in 29 Premier League appearances for Hull this season.

