General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool played adult football against West Bromwich Albion'

A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises the maturity shown by his side as they ground out a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 13:56 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the evolution of his team in recent weeks, claiming that they are now playing "adult football".

The Reds have been regularly criticised for failing to see matches out this season, with Klopp in particular highlighting a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth earlier this month in which his side conceded a late equaliser.

Liverpool responded to that with narrow one-goal victories over Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, though, and Klopp has been pleased by the increasing maturity the team are showing.

"I told the boys it looked like adult football. At the start of the season we were this exciting team, fluent, running everywhere and looking like we had no plan when we had a plan, and being really flexible and dangerous. If we were not in this mood, we did not get the results we wanted," he told reporters.

"We all know it is not easy to create 10 chances in 45 minutes against West Brom because they are too well organised, so scoring the goal (just before half time) was fantastic. Improving in the game and learning from the first half was the best thing to see in this game. It is really rare games like this are the best of your season because of the style and quality of your opponent, but it was a really good feeling in the dressing room afterwards as it was deserved.

"Against Bournemouth we were 2-1 up and we still played like we wanted to create a lot of chances with full-backs high, and we have to change in a situation like this. It is not that you don't want to create chances but it is not a moment when you have to chase the game, it is a moment when you have to use your opponent's situation in that they have to do more. We have worked on it but how can you work on getting more experience?

"You cannot improve 100% in a week or two weeks but we know about the issue and we have to work on it in the future. It is not forbidden to want to create chances in a situation like this but after 80 minutes we have to be serious in all things. It is allowed to shoot the ball over the stand...but we are not like this, we are an exciting team who like to create these moments, but we know about it and will try to improve."

Liverpool host Crystal Palace on Sunday looking to string together a three-match winning streak for the first time in 2017.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Read Next:
Sakho: 'I would gladly stay at Palace'
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool played adult football against West Bromwich Albion'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Liverpool 'lining up move for Alexandre Lacazette'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool are an interesting project for potential new signings'
Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Sakho: 'I would gladly stay at Palace'Dyche: 'Keane future in Burnley's hands'Jurgen Klopp praises Mamadou Sakho formPreview: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Klopp bemoans Liverpool injuriesUEFA slams WADA over poor handling of Sakho caseKlopp wary of "major threat" BentekeGerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameTranmere Rovers ban 'The Sun' newspaper
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Watford33118143752-1541
10Southampton31117133740-340
11Stoke CityStoke34109153749-1239
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
13Bournemouth34108164763-1638
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Swansea CitySwansea3494213868-3031
18Hull City3487193467-3331
19Middlesbrough33412172341-1824
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 