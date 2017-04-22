Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises the maturity shown by his side as they ground out a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the evolution of his team in recent weeks, claiming that they are now playing "adult football".

The Reds have been regularly criticised for failing to see matches out this season, with Klopp in particular highlighting a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth earlier this month in which his side conceded a late equaliser.

Liverpool responded to that with narrow one-goal victories over Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, though, and Klopp has been pleased by the increasing maturity the team are showing.

"I told the boys it looked like adult football. At the start of the season we were this exciting team, fluent, running everywhere and looking like we had no plan when we had a plan, and being really flexible and dangerous. If we were not in this mood, we did not get the results we wanted," he told reporters.

"We all know it is not easy to create 10 chances in 45 minutes against West Brom because they are too well organised, so scoring the goal (just before half time) was fantastic. Improving in the game and learning from the first half was the best thing to see in this game. It is really rare games like this are the best of your season because of the style and quality of your opponent, but it was a really good feeling in the dressing room afterwards as it was deserved.

"Against Bournemouth we were 2-1 up and we still played like we wanted to create a lot of chances with full-backs high, and we have to change in a situation like this. It is not that you don't want to create chances but it is not a moment when you have to chase the game, it is a moment when you have to use your opponent's situation in that they have to do more. We have worked on it but how can you work on getting more experience?

"You cannot improve 100% in a week or two weeks but we know about the issue and we have to work on it in the future. It is not forbidden to want to create chances in a situation like this but after 80 minutes we have to be serious in all things. It is allowed to shoot the ball over the stand...but we are not like this, we are an exciting team who like to create these moments, but we know about it and will try to improve."

Liverpool host Crystal Palace on Sunday looking to string together a three-match winning streak for the first time in 2017.