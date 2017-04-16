Apr 16, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Liverpool

Brunt (45'), Robson-Kanu (49'), Evans (66')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Firmino (45')
Leiva (72')

Jurgen Klopp hails "fantastic" Liverpool win over West Bromwich Albion

A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side's 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday has left him feeling "fantastic".
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 17:08 UK

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool's 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday has left him feeling "fantastic".

Roberto Firmino scored the winner for the Reds in first-half stoppage time, nodding home from close range after Lucas Leiva flicked on James Milner's free-kick.

The narrow victory leaves Liverpool on 66 points and puts them in a strong position to clinch a Premier League top-four spot and Champions League qualification.

"It feels fantastic because it's such a tough place, you cannot influence all the things on the pitch," Klopp told Sky Sports News. "When the ball is in the air, what can you do? You have to wait until it comes down. That's not about football.

"They play football and create these moments and when they have it, West Brom are so strong. We were really there today and I liked it a lot.

"Again, LFC is full excitement until the end. Four set-pieces in the last minute! Simon Mignolet was in there again with the fist and it was really good."

Liverpool's five remaining league games are all against sides currently ninth or lower in the table.

James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
