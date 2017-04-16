Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side's 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday has left him feeling "fantastic".

Roberto Firmino scored the winner for the Reds in first-half stoppage time, nodding home from close range after Lucas Leiva flicked on James Milner's free-kick.

The narrow victory leaves Liverpool on 66 points and puts them in a strong position to clinch a Premier League top-four spot and Champions League qualification.

"It feels fantastic because it's such a tough place, you cannot influence all the things on the pitch," Klopp told Sky Sports News. "When the ball is in the air, what can you do? You have to wait until it comes down. That's not about football.

"They play football and create these moments and when they have it, West Brom are so strong. We were really there today and I liked it a lot.

"Again, LFC is full excitement until the end. Four set-pieces in the last minute! Simon Mignolet was in there again with the fist and it was really good."

Liverpool's five remaining league games are all against sides currently ninth or lower in the table.