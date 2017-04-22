Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool are in talks over potential summer signings as he feels the club are an "interesting project" for prospective new players.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool are in talks over potential summer signings as he feels the club are an "interesting project" for players.

The Reds look set to secure Champions League football as they sit third in the Premier League table with 66 points from 33 games played.

The German, who spent over £60m on six signings last summer, is set to receive further investment from the Anfield hierarchy as he attempts to create a team which regularly challenges for trophies.

"Liverpool at this moment is a really interesting project for players," Klopp told Sky Sports News.

"It's a young team, it's a fantastic club, and it's a good situation where we really can see the progress. So I would say together with Tottenham, the average age of the team is such that there's still a lot to come.

"[Tottenham Hotspur] are obviously a few steps ahead, but they have played longer together. We feel in a good way, and if a player wants to be part of this way, then it's easier to make this decision this year than last year.

"But actually, not a lot of players told me last year, 'I don't want to be part of this, but let me see what happens next year and then we can talk again'. It's more my feeling than what a player thinks. But the talks we've had so far are very positive. That doesn't mean it will all work out, but they all see the progress."

Up next for Liverpool is a home game with Crystal Palace on Sunday.