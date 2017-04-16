Apr 16, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Liverpool

Brunt (45'), Robson-Kanu (49'), Evans (66')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Firmino (45')
Leiva (72')

James Milner hails "great win" over West Bromwich Albion

James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Liverpool full-back James Milner describes his side's battling 1-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion as a "great win" for his side.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 15:47 UK

Liverpool full-back James Milner has spoken of his delight at seeing his side hold out for a valuable 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time as Liverpool moved back up to third in the Premier League table, nine points clear of fifth place.

The Reds were forced to withstand some late pressure during a frantic finale to an otherwise uneventful contest, and Milner was happy to see his side dig in for the result.

"It was a great win, they're a tough team to play against. To get three points and defend well, we probably could have seen the game off a bit earlier, but we're pleased with how we ground it out," he told BBC Sport.

"(Divock Origi) gets better and better, he has so much talent but seems to have the attitude and wants to learn. He's probably unlucky not to have played as much football as he's wanted this year. That's the strength of our side."

Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last seven matches as they bid to finish in the top four for just the second time in the last eight years.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32244465254076
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311513346242258
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
