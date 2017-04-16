Liverpool full-back James Milner describes his side's battling 1-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion as a "great win" for his side.

Liverpool full-back James Milner has spoken of his delight at seeing his side hold out for a valuable 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time as Liverpool moved back up to third in the Premier League table, nine points clear of fifth place.

The Reds were forced to withstand some late pressure during a frantic finale to an otherwise uneventful contest, and Milner was happy to see his side dig in for the result.

"It was a great win, they're a tough team to play against. To get three points and defend well, we probably could have seen the game off a bit earlier, but we're pleased with how we ground it out," he told BBC Sport.

"(Divock Origi) gets better and better, he has so much talent but seems to have the attitude and wants to learn. He's probably unlucky not to have played as much football as he's wanted this year. That's the strength of our side."

Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last seven matches as they bid to finish in the top four for just the second time in the last eight years.