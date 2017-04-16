Apr 16, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-0
Liverpool
 
LIVE

Team News: Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino start for Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion

The Premier League's greatest trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate during the 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are restored to the Liverpool starting XI ahead of their Premier League clash at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
Sunday, April 16, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his starting XI ahead of their Premier League clash at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench to inspire the Reds to a 2-1 victory at Stoke City last week, replace Ben Woodburn and Ragnar Klavan, who misses the game today due to a knee injury.

In addition, Lucas is drafted into defence in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who makes the Liverpool bench at the Hawthorns.

Tony Pulis, meanwhile, has made three changes from the XI that started the 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton last time out.

Hal Robson-Kanu is picked up front in place of Salomon Rondon, James Morrison drops out for Claudio Yacob in midfield, and Allan Nyom is replaced by Chris Brunt in defence.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Livermore, Phillips, Chadli, Robson-Kanu
Subs: Myhill, M Wilson, Nyom, Morrison, McClean, Rondon, Field

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi
Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Gomez

Follow all the action from the Hawthorns with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
