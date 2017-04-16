Apr 16, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
vs.
Liverpool
 

West Brom boss Tony Pulis: 'I have no problems with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp'

Tony Pulis, manager of West Bromwich Albion points as Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on December 13, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
© Getty Images
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 13:03 UK

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has insisted that he has no issue with his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp ahead of this Sunday's Premier League clash.

Last season, the pair clashed with a war of words after Klopp celebrated with his players in front of the Kop at Anfield following a 2-2 draw.

Pulis also made a thinly-veiled dig at Klopp when he claimed that foreign coaches receive more praise than some British managers in the top flight.

Before the two meet again in the dugout at The Hawthorns this weekend, Pulis has spoken of their relationship.

"There'll be no problems with myself or Klopp," Pulis told reporters in Friday's press conference. "He's a competitive man and wants his team to win. There's no problems this end.

"[Liverpool] in the mix fighting for those four spots. They've picked up injuries like everybody else, it doesn't flow on the same level all the time, you have your ups and downs in the season.

"You have to accept that you'll win some games and play well and lose games and play badly, or you could play well and still lose games, that's the ebb and flow of professional football and that's what everybody has to put up with."

Earlier this season, Liverpool claimed a 2-1 victory over the Baggies at home.

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 