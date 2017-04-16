West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis insists that there are no issues between himself and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Last season, the pair clashed with a war of words after Klopp celebrated with his players in front of the Kop at Anfield following a 2-2 draw.

Pulis also made a thinly-veiled dig at Klopp when he claimed that foreign coaches receive more praise than some British managers in the top flight.

Before the two meet again in the dugout at The Hawthorns this weekend, Pulis has spoken of their relationship.

"There'll be no problems with myself or Klopp," Pulis told reporters in Friday's press conference. "He's a competitive man and wants his team to win. There's no problems this end.

"[Liverpool] in the mix fighting for those four spots. They've picked up injuries like everybody else, it doesn't flow on the same level all the time, you have your ups and downs in the season.

"You have to accept that you'll win some games and play well and lose games and play badly, or you could play well and still lose games, that's the ebb and flow of professional football and that's what everybody has to put up with."

Earlier this season, Liverpool claimed a 2-1 victory over the Baggies at home.