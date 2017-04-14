Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that it would be wrong to rely on Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to carry his side until the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that relying on Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to carry his side until the end of the season would be wrong.

The Brazilian duo sparked a turnaround at Stoke City last weekend when they both came off the bench at half time to score a goal apiece and seal a 2-1 win.

"It's very important that players can play together, but if they are only two then it's pretty difficult still," Klopp told Sky Sports News ahead of Liverpool's match against West Bromwich Albion.

"If we played like [the second half] in the first half and Roberto and Phil would have been on the pitch, I can only imagine if the difference would still have been that big.

"But with all playing better and these two highest quality players on the pitch, we could change the game. That was fantastic, really good.

"But, again, if they tried to do it alone, no chance. It's about fitting in the game, fitting in the team and obviously they are that good that they would fit in nearly each team. It's good to have them here."

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.