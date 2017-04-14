General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino cannot carry Liverpool'

The Premier League's greatest trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate during the 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that it would be wrong to rely on Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to carry his side until the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 15:37 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that relying on Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to carry his side until the end of the season would be wrong.

The Brazilian duo sparked a turnaround at Stoke City last weekend when they both came off the bench at half time to score a goal apiece and seal a 2-1 win.

"It's very important that players can play together, but if they are only two then it's pretty difficult still," Klopp told Sky Sports News ahead of Liverpool's match against West Bromwich Albion.

"If we played like [the second half] in the first half and Roberto and Phil would have been on the pitch, I can only imagine if the difference would still have been that big.

"But with all playing better and these two highest quality players on the pitch, we could change the game. That was fantastic, really good.

"But, again, if they tried to do it alone, no chance. It's about fitting in the game, fitting in the team and obviously they are that good that they would fit in nearly each team. It's good to have them here."

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: "I couldn't feel any better"
>
View our homepages for Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
The Premier League's greatest trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate during the 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino cannot carry Liverpool'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
Jurgen Klopp "was really scared" for Borussia Dortmund players
Tony Pulis: 'No problem with Klopp'Lovren comfortable switching systemsKlopp fails to rule out Sturridge exitAllardyce: 'No Mamadou Sakho clause'Lallana, Henderson out for two more games
Klopp surprised by Mane's PFA award omissionKlopp: 'Only CL qualification will do'West Brom to launch bid for Liverpool defender?Mane vows to return "better than before"Liverpool 'not put off by £35m Chamberlain price'
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 