Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Philippe Coutinho lost three kilograms in three days due to illness before his man-of-the-match performance in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Stoke City.

The Brazilian came on at half-time alongside compatriot Roberto Firmino, and both scored in the space of three minutes in the second half after Jon Walters's first-half opener for the Potters.

Klopp, who had said in midweek that Coutinho would not even travel with the Liverpool team to Stoke, praised the duo, who replaced youngsters Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the break.

Asked if the initial plan was to introduce Coutinho and Firmino later in the game than half-time, Klopp told Sky Sports News: "That was the plan really, but of course you never know, Coutinho lost three kilograms in three days, maybe a few people would love to have this but it's not good for a professional football player!

"Firmino after the last game had a bit of a groin problem and was a bit tired, maybe he could have started but we had to leave him out of training for three days, so it was his first session today! It was difficult to decide, but finally everything went well so I'm happy."

Liverpool are third in the Premier League table, nine points above fifth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand.