Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-2
Liverpool
Walters (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Coutinho (70'), Firmino (72')
Klavan (48'), Firmino (73')

Jurgen Klopp: "I couldn't feel any better"

Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he "feels good" after his side's come-from-behind win at Stoke City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 18:20 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has declared that he "feels good" after his side produced a come-from-behind victory at Stoke City this afternoon.

The hosts had led courtesy of Jonathan Walters's strike on the cusp of half time, but substitutes Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho each found the net in the space of three second-half minutes to help their side to all three points at the bet365 Stadium.

The result saw Liverpool strengthen their grip on third place in the Premier League table, giving them strong hopes of finishing in the Champions League places.

"Second half was really good but we played a big gamble on a low battery bringing on Firmino and Coutinho," Klopp told reporters afterwards. "The first half was not the players, it was the way we play football. It was obvious that Stoke were better tuned but they didn't create a lot of chances, other than the goal.

"We felt even after a not good first half we felt kind of confident. The two young boys (Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold) did what they were able to do. We played with them in the wrong situations.

"Job done, feels good. Nice weather, 63 points and I couldn't feel any better. Now we have a long week. No team in the world wins only the very, very good games. You need to win games like this."

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to West Bromwich Albion on April 16.

View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Jonathan Walters, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Ben Woodburn, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Result: Liverpool survive Stoke City scare to stay third
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Illness made Philippe Coutinho lose three kilograms in three days'
Klopp: "I couldn't feel any better"Team News: Firmino, Coutinho on Liverpool benchLiverpool in line for Joe Allen bonus?Klavan: 'Team spirit will carry us over line'Preview: Stoke City vs. Liverpool
Klopp: 'Stoke always difficult to play'Klopp: 'Liverpool can deal with Mane loss'Stoke seeking compensation from LiverpoolKlopp: 'Mane will miss rest of season'Klopp: 'Reds should see games out like Chelsea'
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 