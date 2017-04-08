Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he "feels good" after his side's come-from-behind win at Stoke City.

The hosts had led courtesy of Jonathan Walters's strike on the cusp of half time, but substitutes Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho each found the net in the space of three second-half minutes to help their side to all three points at the bet365 Stadium.

The result saw Liverpool strengthen their grip on third place in the Premier League table, giving them strong hopes of finishing in the Champions League places.

"Second half was really good but we played a big gamble on a low battery bringing on Firmino and Coutinho," Klopp told reporters afterwards. "The first half was not the players, it was the way we play football. It was obvious that Stoke were better tuned but they didn't create a lot of chances, other than the goal.

"We felt even after a not good first half we felt kind of confident. The two young boys (Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold) did what they were able to do. We played with them in the wrong situations.

"Job done, feels good. Nice weather, 63 points and I couldn't feel any better. Now we have a long week. No team in the world wins only the very, very good games. You need to win games like this."

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to West Bromwich Albion on April 16.