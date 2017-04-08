2.28pm One of the more curious trends of Liverpool's season is their struggles against teams in the bottom half of the table compared to their very impressive record against the teams around them. Liverpool's last six Premier League defeats have all come against teams currently in the bottom half of the standings, while four of their five league losses this term have been at the hands of teams who began the day in the relegation zone - effectively the difference between them fighting for a top-four spot and the title.

2.26pm Still, things are looking better now than they were a few weeks ago following a dreadful start to 2017 during which time they won just two of 12 matches across all competitions. Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last five outings, including matches against Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton, and while the Bournemouth draw was a setback Liverpool have certainly shown signs of getting back to their best following the mid-season slump.

2.24pm Liverpool's position could have been a lot more comfortable had they successfully seen out a win over Bournemouth on Wednesday, but for the second time this season they succumbed to a late comeback from the Cherries, who managed to come away from Anfield with a 2-2 draw. At one stage on Wednesday night Liverpool were level on points with Tottenham, but Bournemouth's equaliser coupled with Tottenham's late comeback against Swansea means that in the space of around 20 minutes the Reds went from level with Spurs to five points behind them. More importantly, though, it saw Liverpool miss the chance to move eight points clear of fifth place.

2.22pm As things stand, it is looking quite good for the Reds. They currently sit third in the table and enjoy a six-point gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester United - who sit fifth and sixth respectively. However, both teams have two games in hand over Liverpool in which they could make that gap up, so it looks like it could go all the way down to the wire in one of the most competitive top-four races of recent years.

2.20pm Stoke are the type of team who are always capable of pulling off an unexpected result, though, and they will certainly fancy their chances today as Liverpool come to town. Unlike the Potters, Liverpool have managed to make progress this season and they are currently 12 points better off than at the same stage of last term as Jurgen Klopp bids to secure a return to the Champions League in his first full season as manager.

2.18pm It is matches like these which Stoke will need to start winning more often if they are to make the next step, but Hughes may have to settle for regression this season. The Potters have amassed at least 50 points in their three seasons under the Welshman in the past, but they would need 14 points from their final seven games to achieve that total this time around - a very big ask.

2.16pm That defeat to Antonio Conte's side was their most recent league game here at the bet365 Stadium, though, which means that another loss today would see them fall to back-to-back defeats for the first time since their opening two home games of the season. Three of their four home league defeats this season have come against teams in the top four of the table, and Stoke are winless in 10 matches against teams currently in the top six this term, picking up just three points from a possible 30 in that time.

2.14pm The biggest source of encouragement heading into today's match will be Stoke's record at home this season. Overall it has been relatively mixed in the league, with six wins, five draws and four defeats, but they have only lost one of their last nine in front of their own fans and that came courtesy of a late goal at the hands of league leaders Chelsea.

2.12pm Another defeat today would see them fall to four on the bounce for the first time since September, when they made such a dreadful start to the campaign with only one point from their opening five matches. The Potters have also failed to score in their last two outings, and should they draw another blank today then it would be three on the bounce for the first time since February 2016. Putting the ball in the back of the net has been Stoke's biggest problem recently, though, with Hughes's side having failed to score in five of their last eight outings.

2.10pm Plenty of the teams below them in the table have shown signs of improvement in recent months, though, and even if Stoke have given themselves enough of a cushion to stay safe then Hughes will not want his side to allow their season to peter out. The Potters come into this match having lost their last three outings and having amassed just one point from the last 12 on offer in the top flight, a run of form which has seen them drop into the bottom half.

2.08pm Heavy investment last season does not seem to have had the required impact, and Stoke are actually 10 points worse off this season than they were at the same stage of the previous campaign. Hughes will be warning his players that they are not yet safe from the threat of relegation either, although their eight-point gap to the bottom three should keep them at arm's length as they go in search of the four points they need to reach that magic 40-point mark.

2.06pm We will have an in-depth look at those two teams a little later, but for now let's turn our attention to our hosts today. The big dilemma facing Mark Hughes at the moment is how to take Stoke to the next level following three consecutive ninth-placed finishes, and in truth this season has not shown much progression in that regard. The Potters currently sit 12th in the table and, while they are just one point off ninth-placed Southampton, it is very tight between quite a few teams in that area of league.

2.04pm LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Firmino, Lucas, Coutinho

2.04pm LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Matip, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn; Origi

2.02pm STOKE SUBS: Given, Muniesa, Whelan, Adam, Diouf, Crouch, Ramadan

2.02pm STOKE STARTING XI: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Shaqiri, Allen, Cameron, Arnautovic; Walters, Berahino