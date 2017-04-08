Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Team News: Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho on Liverpool bench

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho start among the substitutes for Liverpool's trip to Stoke City.
Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho have been named among the substitutes for Liverpool's trip to Stoke City this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Bournemouth at Anfield in midweek, switching to a 5-4-1 formation to cope with the loss of the Brazilians from his starting XI.

Divock Origi takes the lone striker role up front, with teenagers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn coming into the midfield alongside Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Joel Matip is also back in the side as Klopp opts for a back five, with Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and James Milner all keeping their places in front of Simon Mignolet between the sticks.

The bench includes Firmino and Coutinho, who withdrew during the game against the Cherries after feeling unwell, as well as Daniel Sturridge, Lucas Leiva and Alberto Moreno.

Stoke City: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Shaqiri, Allen, Cameron, Arnautovic; Walters, Berahino
Subs: Give, Muniesa, Whelan, Adam, Diouf, Crouch, Ramadan

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Matip, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn; Origi
Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Firmino, Lucas, Coutinho

More to follow.

Jurgen Klopp argues with Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
