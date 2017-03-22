Jurgen Klopp: 'No contact from Chris Coleman over Ben Woodburn Wales call-up'

Ben Woodburn in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that Wales boss Chris Coleman did not contact him ahead of handing Ben Woodburn his first international call-up.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 17:43 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he had expected a call from Wales boss Chris Coleman before Ben Woodburn was handed his first international call-up.

Last week, Coleman selected the 17-year-old in the senior squad for the first time, although Klopp revealed that he felt it was "too soon" for the player.

Klopp has now claimed that he has had no contact from his counterpart, something which he has indicated came as a surprise to him.

The 49-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I was surprised about this. I don't know exactly how normal it is here.

"This should not be a criticism, but usually when you call up a player, a 17-year-old player, I thought it would be possible to call me.

"I'm not sure if he knows him well. He didn't play in the team so far for Coleman I think."

Woodburn has made just three starts and four substitute appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Chris Coleman, Ben Woodburn, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Ben Woodburn in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'No contact from Chris Coleman over Ben Woodburn Wales call-up'
 Bobby Wood of the United States controls the ball on November 13, 2014
Liverpool, Everton, Leicester City 'scouting Hamburg striker Bobby Wood'
 The Liverpool Football Club emblem is displayed on the gates of Anfield Stadium on September 17, 2012
Former Liverpool captain Ronnie Moran dies at the age of 83
Dalglish pays tribute to Ronnie MoranLiverpool "deeply saddened" by Moran deathCollymore urges Liverpool to sell CoutinhoCan predicts "interesting" Merseyside derbyBarcelona not ruling out Klopp appointment
Wijnaldum "disappointed" with Man City drawKlopp: 'Chelsea deserve to be champions'Klopp: 'Lallana apologised for miss'Klopp: 'We could have beaten Man City'Guardiola: 'It is one of my happiest days'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Wales News
Ben Woodburn in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'No contact from Chris Coleman over Ben Woodburn Wales call-up'
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Martin O'Neill bemoans Republic of Ireland injury crisis ahead of Wales clash
 A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'
Liverpool forward Woodburn called up by WalesEngland down to 14th in FIFA rankingsNorth warned about form by Shaun EdwardsDavies hails "world-class" Harry KaneZidane: 'Bale injury just a knock'
Zinedine Zidane: 'Gareth Bale 100% fit'Gareth Bale returns to trainingBrown: 'Improvement required for Wales match'Neil Taylor facing spell on sidelinesWales assistant: 'Coleman will honour contract'
> Wales Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 