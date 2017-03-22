Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that Wales boss Chris Coleman did not contact him ahead of handing Ben Woodburn his first international call-up.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he had expected a call from Wales boss Chris Coleman before Ben Woodburn was handed his first international call-up.

Last week, Coleman selected the 17-year-old in the senior squad for the first time, although Klopp revealed that he felt it was "too soon" for the player.

Klopp has now claimed that he has had no contact from his counterpart, something which he has indicated came as a surprise to him.

The 49-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I was surprised about this. I don't know exactly how normal it is here.

"This should not be a criticism, but usually when you call up a player, a 17-year-old player, I thought it would be possible to call me.

"I'm not sure if he knows him well. He didn't play in the team so far for Coleman I think."

Woodburn has made just three starts and four substitute appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.