Chris Coleman has described Leicester City's current Premier League situation as "dead men walking".

The Foxes, who won the title last season, were beaten 2-0 at Swansea City to find themselves just one point above the drop zone.

Claudio Ranieri's charges have not only failed to win in the league since the turn of the year, but have not even managed to score a goal in that time.

Wales manager Coleman, who previously played for the Swans, told Sky Sports News: "I feel a bit sorry for Leicester, they're lacking so much confidence and are like dead men walking at the moment. As soon as [the first goal] went in there was only going to be one winner, confidence just oozed out of them.

"They're obviously a very honest bunch of people but sometimes you can be too honest. You need someone to cross the line a little bit. On the pitch or in training they need a spark from someone.

"They need to get back to what they were doing. Whatever made them [champions] last year, just scratch the surface on that and it will be enough for them to turn the corner."

In contrast, Swansea have dragged themselves up the table and now sit four points clear of the bottom three in 15th place.