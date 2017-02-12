Feb 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
2-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Mawson (36'), Olsson (45')
Fer (26'), Cork (40')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Huth (36'), Chilwell (57')

Chris Coleman: 'Leicester City are like dead men walking'

Wales manager Chris Coleman looks on during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Macedonia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 11, 2013
© Getty Images
Leicester City are like "dead men walking" in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League, according to Chris Coleman.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 21:04 UK

Chris Coleman has described Leicester City's current Premier League situation as "dead men walking".

The Foxes, who won the title last season, were beaten 2-0 at Swansea City to find themselves just one point above the drop zone.

Claudio Ranieri's charges have not only failed to win in the league since the turn of the year, but have not even managed to score a goal in that time.

Wales manager Coleman, who previously played for the Swans, told Sky Sports News: "I feel a bit sorry for Leicester, they're lacking so much confidence and are like dead men walking at the moment. As soon as [the first goal] went in there was only going to be one winner, confidence just oozed out of them.

"They're obviously a very honest bunch of people but sometimes you can be too honest. You need someone to cross the line a little bit. On the pitch or in training they need a spark from someone.

"They need to get back to what they were doing. Whatever made them [champions] last year, just scratch the surface on that and it will be enough for them to turn the corner."

In contrast, Swansea have dragged themselves up the table and now sit four points clear of the bottom three in 15th place.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
