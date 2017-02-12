Real Madrid confirm Gareth Bale return to training

Real Madrid confirm that Gareth Bale is back in training as he closes in on a return to action following an ankle injury.
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Real Madrid have confirmed that Gareth Bale is back in training as he closes in on a return to action following an ankle injury.

The Wales international has been out of action since undergoing surgery on an ankle tendon problem in November, but Los Blancos tweeted a photograph of the 27-year-old training with his teammates on Sunday.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane said on Friday that he hoped Bale would be back in action for the club by the time of their Champions League round of 16 second-leg game against Napoli on March 7.


News of Bale's imminent return also hands Wales boss Chris Coleman a boost ahead of next month's vital World Cup Qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, with the third-placed Dragons four points behind the Irish in Group D.

Before his injury, Bale had scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Madrid this season.

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Real Madrid confirm Gareth Bale return to training
Real Madrid confirm Gareth Bale return to training
