Swansea City

Report: Paul Clement, Gary Rowett frontrunners for Swansea City job

Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett are the frontrunners to be the next Swansea City manager, according to reports.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 22:12 UK

Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett have reportedly emerged as the frontrunners to be the next Swansea City manager.

The Swans are on the lookout for their third head coach of the campaign after parting company with Bob Bradley on Tuesday evening, a day after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of West Ham United.

According to BBC Sport, former Manchester United caretaker manager Ryan Giggs and Wales boss Chris Coleman are out of the running for the role, while Clement and Rowett are said to have impressed the Swansea directors.

Alan Curtis will step in for the visit of Bournemouth on New Year's Eve as Swansea, 19th in the Premier League table and four points from safety, try and step up their fight against relegation.

Giggs 'ruled out as next Swansea boss'
