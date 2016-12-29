Ryan Giggs is no longer on Swansea City's radar as a possible successor to ex-manager Bob Bradley, according to a report.

Bradley was sacked on Tuesday evening following an 85-day stint in charge of the Welsh outfit, during which he lost seven of his 11 games.

Giggs was interviewed twice by the Swans before Bradley's appointment in October and he is said to be among the candidates in the running this time around.

However, BBC Sport claims that the Manchester United legend has not been deemed suitable for the role by the club's directors, who are reportedly looking elsewhere.

Wales manager Chris Coleman, former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson, ex-Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett and Bayern Munich assistant boss Paul Clement are also said to be in the frame.