Report: Swansea City rule out Ryan Giggs as new manager

Manchester United manager Ryan Giggs walks to the dugout prior to kick-off against Norwich in the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
Ryan Giggs is no longer on Swansea City's radar as a possible successor to ex-manager Bob Bradley, according to a report.
Swansea City have ruled out Ryan Giggs as a possible successor to Bob Bradley, according to a report.

Bradley was sacked on Tuesday evening following an 85-day stint in charge of the Welsh outfit, during which he lost seven of his 11 games.

Giggs was interviewed twice by the Swans before Bradley's appointment in October and he is said to be among the candidates in the running this time around.

However, BBC Sport claims that the Manchester United legend has not been deemed suitable for the role by the club's directors, who are reportedly looking elsewhere.

Wales manager Chris Coleman, former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson, ex-Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett and Bayern Munich assistant boss Paul Clement are also said to be in the frame.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Swansea City approach FAW over Chris Coleman talks?
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Report: Paul Clement in running for Swansea City job
 Manchester United's Interim manager Ryan Giggs thanks the fans after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's stadium in in Southampton on May 11, 2014
Report: Ryan Giggs considered over vacant Swansea City job
expand