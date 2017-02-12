Feb 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
Claudio Ranieri "very confident" of turning around Leicester City's form

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri concedes that Swansea City were "more determined" than his side, but is still confident of getting the Foxes back on track.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 18:50 UK

Claudio Ranieri has bemoaned Leicester City's "unbelievable" bad luck so far this season, but claimed that he is still hopeful of turning around the club's faltering fortunes.

The Foxes fell to their fifth Premier League defeat in succession on Sunday afternoon at the hands of fellow strugglers Swansea City, leaving them just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Leicester are still yet to find the net this calendar year, seeing that barren run stretch past the 10-hour mark in South Wales, while no side in England's top four tiers has won fewer points in 2017 than their paltry tally of one.

Ranieri remains unfazed by the fallen champions' latest setback, but admits that Swansea simply wanted it more having claimed a comfortable 2-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

"I wanted the start of a 'new season' today, but it is the same, it is unbelievable," he told Sky Sports News. "We started well but their first two shots on goal are goals - it is very difficult to come back from that. It is unbelievable this season.

"We have two problems: conceding goals, and not scoring. We have to speak together to find the solutions, it is not possible to continue in this way. The machine is not broken but when you don't play at a maximum level it is a difficult battle.

"They were more determined than us, that's the truth. We stay together, we work very well in training but we need a little luck to move our confidence. I am very strong, very confident. I believe in everything. It just takes the right moment to turn this around."

Leicester are the first reigning top-flight champions to fail to score in six consecutive league matches.

Kasper Schmeichel celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
