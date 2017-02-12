Paul Clement insists that Swansea City were deserved winners against Leicester City after seeing his side pick up a fourth victory in six league outings.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has declared himself "very pleased" with his side's victory over Leicester City, which he feels was fully deserved.

The Swans came out on top 2-0 in Sunday's relegation six-pointer at the Liberty Stadium, giving their own hopes of survival a massive boost while at the same time inflicting further misery on their opponents.

Goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson inside the opening 45 minutes proved enough for the Welsh outfit to pick up their seventh win of the campaign, with Leicester's best shout of a route back into the game coming just after the hour when Lukasz Fabianski kept out substitute Islam Slimani.

Speaking after the match, Clement is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We have had a really good start and I'm very pleased with the players. We totally deserved that victory. The goal before half time put us in strong position, we were solid all of the game.

"We had a couple of moments around 60/61 minutes where Leicester threatened but otherwise we were good. My job was to come in in January and put confidence back into the team, get them playing better and get them organised. I'm happy with the response from the players."

Swansea have now won four of their last six league games to claw themselves four points clear of danger.