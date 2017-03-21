Barcelona not ruling out Jurgen Klopp as candidate for manager's job

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez does not rule out reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a contender to replace Luis Enrique.
Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez has hinted that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a candidate for the soon-to-be vacant manager's job at Camp Nou.

Luis Enrique recently announced that he will step down as Barca's leader at the end of the season.

Speculation has been rumbling over who could succeed him, with Everton manager Ronald Koeman and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino being rumoured as potential candidates.

During an interview with SER Catalunya, Fernandez kept his cards close to his chest, but he did not rule it out when asked about Klopp and Sevilla's Jorge Sampaoli being linked to the job.

"We have time for in-depth analysis, the coach we bring in has to know our style," said Fernandez.

Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool manager in October 2015, signed a new six-year deal at Anfield in July last year.

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
