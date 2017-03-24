Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggests that Ben Woodburn's call-up to the Wales senior squad has come too soon for the 17-year-old.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that it is not the right moment for Ben Woodburn to have been called up to the Wales squad for the first time.

The 17-year-old was included by Chris Coleman in his Wales squad to face the Republic of Ireland next week having previously featured for the country at Under-16, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

Klopp hinted that the step up to senior international football may have come too soon for Woodburn, but is confident that the youngster will be able to deal with it.

"Obviously Ben is happy about it, so I am happy about it so that is the first thing," he told reporters.

"Do I think [Woodburn's selection for Wales] should it be now? I would say probably not. But is it a problem? No. Ben is a wonderful kid and he can deal with it 100%. He understands it all and knows really what he still has to learn and I can understand."

Woodburn has featured seven times for Liverpool this season and became the club's youngest ever scorer with a goal against Leeds in the EFL Cup in November.