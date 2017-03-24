Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
vs.
Wales
 

Jurgen Klopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'

A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggests that Ben Woodburn's call-up to the Wales senior squad has come too soon for the 17-year-old.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 18:07 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that it is not the right moment for Ben Woodburn to have been called up to the Wales squad for the first time.

The 17-year-old was included by Chris Coleman in his Wales squad to face the Republic of Ireland next week having previously featured for the country at Under-16, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

Klopp hinted that the step up to senior international football may have come too soon for Woodburn, but is confident that the youngster will be able to deal with it.

"Obviously Ben is happy about it, so I am happy about it so that is the first thing," he told reporters.

"Do I think [Woodburn's selection for Wales] should it be now? I would say probably not. But is it a problem? No. Ben is a wonderful kid and he can deal with it 100%. He understands it all and knows really what he still has to learn and I can understand."

Woodburn has featured seven times for Liverpool this season and became the club's youngest ever scorer with a goal against Leeds in the EFL Cup in November.

A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool forward Woodburn called up by Wales
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Ben Woodburn, Chris Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho struggling for consistency'
 Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Roberto Firmino in contention for Manchester City trip
 A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'
Allardyce refuses to rule out Sakho stayKompany to return against Liverpool?Klopp defends "world-class" GuardiolaKlopp: 'City most difficult opponent'Klopp admits "good talks" with Can
Klopp: 'No special pressure against City'Reds 'favourites' to land Nicolo BarellaDanny Murphy: 'Judge Klopp after summer'Liverpool interested in Leipzig striker?Liverpool forward Woodburn called up by Wales
> Liverpool Homepage
More Wales News
A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'
 A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn receives first Wales call-up
 A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England down to 14th in FIFA rankings
North warned about form by Shaun EdwardsDavies hails "world-class" Harry KaneZidane: 'Bale injury just a knock'Zinedine Zidane: 'Gareth Bale 100% fit'Gareth Bale returns to training
Brown: 'Improvement required for Wales match'Neil Taylor facing spell on sidelinesWales assistant: 'Coleman will honour contract'Swansea approach FAW over Coleman talks?Report: Clement in running for Swansea job
> Wales Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 