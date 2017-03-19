Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that Chelsea have been the only "outstanding" team in the Premier League this season and deserve to go on and win the title.

Antonio Conte's side have won 19 of their last 22 Premier League outings to storm 10 points clear at the top of the table with just 10 matches of the campaign remaining.

Any far-fetched hopes either Manchester City or Liverpool retained of chasing down the champions-elect took another blow this afternoon when the two sides played out a breathless 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, and Klopp believes that Chelsea deserve to go on and win the title.

"There is one outstanding side this year and they will be champions probably, that's then well deserved, and all the rest fights with all they have for the Champions League," he told reporters.

"We are one of these sides and that's good. If we do it, that's a success, and if we don't we will be disappointed but we will not stop working or believing in this project."

Liverpool's draw with Man City today means that they have now taken 20 points from 10 games against the league's top six - more than they have managed in the same number of games against the league's bottom six.