Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that Chelsea have been the only "outstanding" team in the Premier League this season and deserve to go on and win the title.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Chelsea have been the only "outstanding" team in the Premier League this season.

Antonio Conte's side have won 19 of their last 22 Premier League outings to storm 10 points clear at the top of the table with just 10 matches of the campaign remaining.

Any far-fetched hopes either Manchester City or Liverpool retained of chasing down the champions-elect took another blow this afternoon when the two sides played out a breathless 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, and Klopp believes that Chelsea deserve to go on and win the title.

"There is one outstanding side this year and they will be champions probably, that's then well deserved, and all the rest fights with all they have for the Champions League," he told reporters.

"We are one of these sides and that's good. If we do it, that's a success, and if we don't we will be disappointed but we will not stop working or believing in this project."

Liverpool's draw with Man City today means that they have now taken 20 points from 10 games against the league's top six - more than they have managed in the same number of games against the league's bottom six.

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Klopp: 'Lallana apologised for miss'
 Chelsea's Gary Cahill celebrates scoring against Stoke City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Premier League title belongs to Chelsea now'
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City, Liverpool share points in pulsating contest at Etihad Stadium
