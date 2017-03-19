Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen insists that his side will not give up hope of catching Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

Spurs closed the gap on the runaway leaders back to 10 points with a 2-1 victory over Southampton at White Hart Lane this afternoon, but they have just 10 games left to bridge that deficit against a Chelsea side in relentless form.

Vertonghen acknowledged that Antonio Conte's side are heavy favourites to go on and win the title, but insists that Spurs will still try to win all of their remaining games.

"We had to work very hard. Southampton are a great team with great players. We were lucky to be 2-0 up at half time and then had to get the third one but didn't," he told Sky Sports News.

"Chelsea are favourites for the title but we won't give up until they lift the trophy. We are doing well and have to aim for the highest place possible and keep winning our games."

Tottenham have now won 10 consecutive league games at home - their best run since 1987.