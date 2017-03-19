Mar 19, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Southampton
Eriksen (14'), Alli (33' pen.)
Dier (11'), Walker (39'), Wanyama (61')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Ward-Prowse (52')
Redmond (26'), Boufal (81'), Romeu (94')

Jan Vertonghen: 'Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on Premier League title'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen insists that his side will not give up hope of catching Chelsea in the Premier League title race.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 16:49 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has insisted that his side will not give up hope of catching Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

Spurs closed the gap on the runaway leaders back to 10 points with a 2-1 victory over Southampton at White Hart Lane this afternoon, but they have just 10 games left to bridge that deficit against a Chelsea side in relentless form.

Vertonghen acknowledged that Antonio Conte's side are heavy favourites to go on and win the title, but insists that Spurs will still try to win all of their remaining games.

"We had to work very hard. Southampton are a great team with great players. We were lucky to be 2-0 up at half time and then had to get the third one but didn't," he told Sky Sports News.

"Chelsea are favourites for the title but we won't give up until they lift the trophy. We are doing well and have to aim for the highest place possible and keep winning our games."

Tottenham have now won 10 consecutive league games at home - their best run since 1987.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
