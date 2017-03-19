Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Liverpool

Toure (22'), Clichy (50'), Silva (51')
FT

Firmino (16'), Matip (43'), Mane (89')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Adam Lallana apologised for miss'

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that Adam Lallana apologised to the team for his miss during the 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 21:00 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Adam Lallana apologised for his miss during today's 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international squandered a glorious opportunity to win the game for Liverpool when he inexplicably missed the ball under no pressure and with the goal gaping after good work between Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Lallana offered his apologies to his teammates after the match, but Klopp insists that they were not needed and hailed the 28-year-old as one of the most technically-gifted players he has ever worked with.

"He's one of the best if not the best player technically I ever worked with. If he can't (explain the miss) - I thought it was because he worked so hard before," he told reporters.

"After the game Adam said immediately to me 'sorry', and I thought, 'Why?' Now I know why he thought he had to say sorry but he doesn't have to because his performance was outstanding. Everybody around me was so excited - not in the dressing room, they felt a little bit like I did - but the wonderful piece of football we did and then Adam couldn't finish.

"But of course I know Aguero could have scored once or twice, a lot of penalty situations in the game. I cannot change it. But the game is positive of course, it's how you have to play against good sides. It was intense, we defended well. The problem is I expect things like this from us and I cannot run around after a draw against Man City. But of course it's good if you get a point in a game like this."

The draw leaves Liverpool four points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played two games more than their fierce rivals.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
Jurgen Klopp: 'Adam Lallana apologised for miss'
 Result: Manchester City, Liverpool share points in pulsating contest at Etihad Stadium
Jurgen Klopp: 'Adam Lallana apologised for miss'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City, Liverpool share points in pulsating contest at Etihad Stadium
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
