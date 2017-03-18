Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-2
Chelsea
Walters (38' pen.)
Allen (15'), Bardsley (40'), Martins Indi (65'), Pieters (65'), Cameron (91')
Bardsley (95')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Willian (14'), Cahill (87')
Costa (17'), Fabregas (94')

Antonio Conte relieved as Chelsea tactical switch pays off at Stoke City

Antonio Conte at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
Antonio Conte admits that he was relieved to see his "risky" formation change pay off as Chelsea left it late to beat Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Reporter

Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 11:54 UK

Antonio Conte has expressed his relief at seeing his "risky" formation change pay off as Chelsea claimed a 2-1 win at Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Italian turned his back on his trusted 3-4-3 set-up with both sides level, wing-back Victor Moses being replaced by midfielder Cesc Fabregas with 20 minutes remaining as Conte switched to a back four.

The gamble paid dividends as Gary Cahill scored a winner three minutes from time at the Bet365 Stadium to send the Blues 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool playing on Sunday.

"It's not the first time - it happened also against Burnley," Conte told Sky Sports News. "During the game, when you want to take more risks, when you want to try and take three points and not only one, you try to change.

"But, when you change, for sure there is a greater possibility to score the goal but also to concede a goal. You must know this and then sometimes I prefer to decide to risk it to try to take three points. In other situations I prefer to keep the result."

Chelsea need 21 more points from their next 10 games to be mathematically certain of the title.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410340221852
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410141931-1222
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
