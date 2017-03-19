Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Liverpool

Toure (22'), Clichy (50'), Silva (51')
FT

Firmino (16'), Matip (43'), Mane (89')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool could have beaten Manchester City'

Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that his side had the chances to beat Manchester City at the Etihad, but admits that the 1-1 draw is a fair result.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 19:20 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side had the chances to beat Manchester City during their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

James Milner's precise penalty gave the visitors the lead against his former club only for Sergio Aguero to maintain his perfect goalscoring record at home to Liverpool in the league to earn Pep Guardiola's side a 1-1 draw.

Both teams had clear chances to wrap up all three points, with Adam Lallana squandering Liverpool's best opening, but Klopp believes that a draw is a fair and satisfactory result.

"To get a point at Manchester City for each team in the world is absolutely OK. There were a few situations where we couldn't defend their quality. We could have won this game, because we forced the goalkeeper into a few outstanding saves," he told Sky Sports News.

"We a phase between 50-70 where we had them and didn't close the game. We let them recover on the pitch, so they came back. They deserved the goal, but we could have scored more. Two highly motivated sides, both wanted to win until the last seconds.

"Our set pieces were good. It is difficult to defend this. We had three or four open goals in the six-yard box. They had their moments too. Maybe it's OK, but I'm not happy in this moment. Give me a few hours and then I'm happy."

The draw takes Liverpool four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, although they have played two games more than Jose Mourinho's side.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Adam Lallana apologised for miss'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City, Liverpool share points in pulsating contest at Etihad Stadium
Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve to be champions'Klopp: 'We could have beaten Man City'Guardiola: 'It is one of my happiest days'Milner: Draw "was fair in the end"Team News: Otamendi, Toure return to Man City XI
Rush: 'Gerrard can one day manage Liverpool'Ragnar Klavan not afraid of Sergio AgueroCahill: 'Pressure on Spurs, Man City'Klopp confident of Liverpool PL successLeipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder?
