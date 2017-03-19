Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that his side had the chances to beat Manchester City at the Etihad, but admits that the 1-1 draw is a fair result.

James Milner's precise penalty gave the visitors the lead against his former club only for Sergio Aguero to maintain his perfect goalscoring record at home to Liverpool in the league to earn Pep Guardiola's side a 1-1 draw.

Both teams had clear chances to wrap up all three points, with Adam Lallana squandering Liverpool's best opening, but Klopp believes that a draw is a fair and satisfactory result.

"To get a point at Manchester City for each team in the world is absolutely OK. There were a few situations where we couldn't defend their quality. We could have won this game, because we forced the goalkeeper into a few outstanding saves," he told Sky Sports News.

"We a phase between 50-70 where we had them and didn't close the game. We let them recover on the pitch, so they came back. They deserved the goal, but we could have scored more. Two highly motivated sides, both wanted to win until the last seconds.

"Our set pieces were good. It is difficult to defend this. We had three or four open goals in the six-yard box. They had their moments too. Maybe it's OK, but I'm not happy in this moment. Give me a few hours and then I'm happy."

The draw takes Liverpool four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, although they have played two games more than Jose Mourinho's side.