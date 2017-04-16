West Brom have claimed just four points from their last half-a-dozen fixtures, but both of their positive results during that period came against Arsenal and Manchester United.

After Manchester City's win away at Southampton, Liverpool travel to The Hawthorns knowing that they can move back into third place with a point against the Baggies, but Jurgen Klopp will be keen on emerging victorious in the West Midlands.

5 min This has been a very slow start from Liverpool. They are offering nothing in the final third and are playing stray passes in their own half. Klopp won't be amused. The home side look solid both with and without possession.

3 min It has been a shaky start from Liverpool and they concede an early chance to the home side. Phillip's miscued volley went into the path of Robson-Kanu, but he could not get enough on the ball to divert it into the corner.

1 min Liverpool get us underway.

1.25pm It's time for the two teams to make their way out at The Hawthorns. It's rather dull in the West Midlands this afternoon. Let's hope the football doesn't turn out that way!

1.21pm PREDICTION! We are going to sit on the fence for this one. West Brom have been poor in the majority of their most recent fixtures and cannot buy a goal, but Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet for seven matches and don't always impress against mid-table teams. We are backing a 1-1 draw.

1.17pm Daniel Sturridge could still have a key part to play before the end of the season. He has played just 45 minutes of football in two-and-a-half months but it is important that he is available for the run-in. It is debatable whether he has a place in Klopp's thinking beyond this campaign but there is still time for him to sign off his Anfield career with a couple of goals which can help secure the club Champions League football. He is also due a goal, with his last effort coming on January 2.

1.13pm It's a big plus for Liverpool that both Coutinho and Firmino are able to take their place in the team this afternoon, but Klopp will be calling on other players to step up in the absence of Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane. Divock Origi will have to chip in here and there, but Georginio Wijnaldum is the man who needs to improve in away fixtures. He only has two assists on his record in 17 matches on the road since joining from Newcastle United and it is a side of his game which requires a better return.

1.07pm Another big summer signing for Pulis was Nacer Chadli. His statistics of five goals and five assists are misleading because two of each of those came in one match. He hasn't necessarily failed to live up to expectations but his head coach will definitely expect more from a player who has played in all but one of their league matches this season. He has scored just once since October and with the side struggling for goals in general, he needs to improve that part of his game.

1.03pm The main talking point in the Baggies starting lineup is the inclusion of Robson-Kanu, who has had to play second fiddle to Rondon for much of the season. More recently, he has featured regularly but today is just his fifth Premier League start for the club. He has managed two goals and two assists in 594 minutes of football, so his contribution should probably be seen as better than it is perceived.

12.59pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's fixture represents the 148th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with Liverpool winning 67 times in comparison to the 38 victories for West Brom. Liverpool head into this match having remained unbeaten in their last seven outings against West Brom, with three triumphs and four draws being recorded since February 2013.

12.54pm You are probably aware that this is not the only Premier League fixture taking place today. After the full-time whistle goes at The Hawthorns, attention will turn to Old Trafford where Manchester United host Chelsea. Much has been made of what the result could do for the title race, but it's fair to say that Liverpool will be hoping for a Chelsea win. As it stands, United sit six points adrift of Liverpool but they possess two games in hand. It means that the Merseyside giants need to avoid slipping up in order to preserve their current advantage.

12.50pm As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has also opted to make three alterations to his team, with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both making their return to the starting lineup after only being named on the bench against Stoke. Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the players to drop out, while Lucas Leiva is in for the injured Ragnar Klavan.

12.46pm After their recent form, it comes as no surprise that Pulis makes some alterations to his team. Claudio Yacob, Chris Brunt and Hal Robson-Kanu all return to the side, with Allan Nyom, James Morrison and Salomon Rondon the players to drop out. The likes of Marc Wilson and James McClean also have to make do with a spot among the replacements.

12.42pm LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Gomez

12.41pm WEST BROMWICH ALBION SUBSTITUTES: Myhill, M.Wilson, Nyom, Morrison, McClean, Rondon, Field.

12.40pm WEST BROMWICH ALBION XI: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Livermore; Phillips, Chadli; Robson-Kanu

12.39pm Right then, I suppose you will be wanting a bit of team news? Both starting lineups and substitutes are coming right up...

12.38pm As for West Brom, it has been an excellent season for the Baggies and Tony Pulis will be delighted that they sit in eighth place in the standings. However, there will also be a feeling of what could have been with the club having lost to Crystal Palace, Watford and Southampton during their last six outings and different results would have seen them challenging for a Europa League spot. The main issue for Pulis now is halting a run of four setbacks in half-a-dozen fixtures because they have effectively come to a standstill. They need to rediscover the momentum they once had because if they don't finish the season in their current position, it will be considered a disappointment.

12.34pm The form of Liverpool has been questioned since the start of the year but they go into their fixture at The Hawthorns this afternoon with the chance to reclaim third spot in the Premier League table. They can't be doing that shabbily, can they? That perception probably stems from the fact that they are struggling to keep clean sheets and are having to fight for every point but they have made the journey to the West Midlands with every chance of gaining a top-four spot in the table at the end of the campaign.