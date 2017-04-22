Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente labels next weekend's Premier League clash with Stoke City as a must-win game for his relegation-threatened side.

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has admitted that next weekend's home game against Stoke City is a must-win match for his relegation-threatened side.

After an initial upturn in form following the appointment of Paul Clement, Swansea have now taken just one point from their last six outings and find themselves two points adrift of safety following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Watford.

Clement himself acknowledged that victory over the Potters at the Liberty Stadium next week will be crucial to their survival hopes, and Llorente has echoed his manager's belief.

"We have to keep working hard and it is important now that we keep our heads up," he told reporters.

"It is important we stay strong at home. We have done well at the Liberty Stadium and we have to do that again now. The game against Stoke is a massive match and we have to win.

"We are all disappointed not to have got anything from this game (against Watford), but we have an important match at home against Stoke City next weekend and we will need to take the fight to them."

Swansea must also face Manchester United, Everton, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion before the end of the season.