Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Fernando Llorente: 'Stoke City match is a must-win'

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente labels next weekend's Premier League clash with Stoke City as a must-win game for his relegation-threatened side.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 15:34 UK

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has admitted that next weekend's home game against Stoke City is a must-win match for his relegation-threatened side.

After an initial upturn in form following the appointment of Paul Clement, Swansea have now taken just one point from their last six outings and find themselves two points adrift of safety following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Watford.

Clement himself acknowledged that victory over the Potters at the Liberty Stadium next week will be crucial to their survival hopes, and Llorente has echoed his manager's belief.

"We have to keep working hard and it is important now that we keep our heads up," he told reporters.

"It is important we stay strong at home. We have done well at the Liberty Stadium and we have to do that again now. The game against Stoke is a massive match and we have to win.

"We are all disappointed not to have got anything from this game (against Watford), but we have an important match at home against Stoke City next weekend and we will need to take the fight to them."

Swansea must also face Manchester United, Everton, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion before the end of the season.

Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Clement: 'Stoke fixture club's biggest in years'
>
View our homepages for Fernando Llorente, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Fernando Llorente: 'Stoke City match is a must-win'
 Etienne Capoue of Watford during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on August 15, 2015
Result: Watford beat Swansea City for third win in four Premier League games
 Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Stoke City fixture is Swansea City's biggest in years'
Team News: Swansea make three changes for Watford clashHughes: 'Allen could return for Swansea'Clement: 'Relegation battle down to two teams'Bob Bradley hits out at Swansea ownersSwansea's Cork to undergo "intensive treatment"
Lampard: 'I turned down move to Swansea'Paul Clement: 'We were full of fear'Result: Kouyate helps Hammers to crucial win over SwansTeam News: Llorente on bench for unchanged SwansLive Commentary: West Ham 1-0 Swansea - as it happened
> Swansea City Homepage
More Stoke City News
Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Fernando Llorente: 'Stoke City match is a must-win'
 Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Win over Hull City should settle anxiety'
 Mark Hughes reacts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Mark Hughes plays down Lee Grant, Erik Pieters spat
Mark Hughes hails "fantastic" ShaqiriResult: Hull remain in trouble after losing at StokeTeam News: Berahino keeps place in Stoke City XIGalatasaray hoping to sign Wilfried Bony?Hughes: 'Allen could return for Swansea'
Ryan Shawcross tops Newcastle wishlist?Bojan Krkic denies Espanyol reportsHughes: 'Judge Berahino next season'Butland 'to make Stoke return on Monday'Joe Allen facing two weeks on sidelines
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32244465254076
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311513346242258
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 