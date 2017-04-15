Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
1-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Capoue (42')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Result: Watford beat Swansea City for third win in four Premier League games

Etienne Capoue of Watford during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on August 15, 2015
© Getty Images
A first-half goal from Etienne Capoue earns Watford a 1-0 victory over Swansea City in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 17:21 UK

Watford have continued their recent impressive form with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City in the Premier League.

A goal from Etienne Capoue proved to be the difference as Watford claimed their third triumph in four games, while Swansea remain in the bottom three after failing to find the breakthrough at Vicarage Road.

The first real opportunity of the game fell to Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson but despite getting away a decent effort on goal, Heurelho Gomes made a sharp save from the playmaker.

The visitors had another chance before the quarter-hour mark after Gomes failed to deal with a cross, but Federico Fernandez missed with a header from close range.

It took the Hornets some time to settle but they finally managed their first attempt through M'Baye Niang, who forced a save out of Lukas Fabianski.

Both teams were threatening inside the final third, but the next clear chance came through a Niang free kick, although he was again denied by Fabianski.

Watford could, and perhaps should, have taken the lead after 26 minutes through Troy Deeney but despite meeting Daryl Janmaat's pass, Fabianski was able to tip his effort over the crossbar.

In what was proving to be an entertaining tussle, Swansea tried to respond through Sigurdsson but his shot lacked the power to trouble Gomes.

However, Watford edged in front with three minutes of the first half remaining as Capoue claimed his sixth goal of the season on the rebound after initially seeing a shot saved by Fabianski.

Soon after the restart, Sigurdsson got a strike away to signal Swansea's intent for the second half, but Watford were delivering another solid performance under Mazzarri and Janmaat almost made it two with a powerful effort from distance.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - via a deflection from Deeney - went close as well as the home team looked to put distance between themselves and their opponents but as the game approached a conclusion, Sigurdsson was only denied a leveller from a free kick by a good save from Gomes.

Soon after four minutes of added-on time were signalled by the fourth official, Swansea could have equalised through a header from Sigurdsson but after that went wide, Watford were able to celebrate a hard-fought success.

Etienne Capoue of Watford during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on August 15, 2015
Result: Watford beat Swansea City for third win in four Premier League games
Etienne Capoue of Watford during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on August 15, 2015
Result: Watford beat Swansea City for third win in four Premier League games
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City32188660352562
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31118123737041
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
