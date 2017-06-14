New Transfer Talk header

Southampton 'want Lech Pozan's Jan Bednarek'

A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
A report claims that Southampton want to sign Lech Poznan centre-back Jan Bednarek in this summer's transfer window.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 15:06 UK

Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Lech Poznan centre-back Jan Bednarek.

The 21-year-old, who will represent hosts Poland at the European Under-21 Championships this summer, played 27 times for Lech during the 2016-17 campaign.

According to the Daily Echo, Southampton are on the verge of submitting a £5m offer for Bednarek, although the Saints will face competition from a number of German clubs, including Hannover.

The defender, who came through the youth system at his Polish club, represented Gornik Leczna on loan during the 2015-16 campaign before stepping into the Poznan first team last term.

Bednarek will feature against England's Under-21 side during the European Championships, which start later this week.

Maciej Gostomski in action for Lech Poznan on October 1, 2015
Your Comments
