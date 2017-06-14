A report claims that Southampton want to sign Lech Poznan centre-back Jan Bednarek in this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who will represent hosts Poland at the European Under-21 Championships this summer, played 27 times for Lech during the 2016-17 campaign.

According to the Daily Echo, Southampton are on the verge of submitting a £5m offer for Bednarek, although the Saints will face competition from a number of German clubs, including Hannover.

The defender, who came through the youth system at his Polish club, represented Gornik Leczna on loan during the 2015-16 campaign before stepping into the Poznan first team last term.

Bednarek will feature against England's Under-21 side during the European Championships, which start later this week.