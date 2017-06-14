New Transfer Talk header

Peter Shilton backs Everton's Jordan Pickford pursuit

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton insists that Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is worth £30m as Everton close on the 23-year-old.
By , European Football Editor
Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has insisted that Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is worth £30m.

Pickford, 23, is reportedly closing on a move to Everton, who are expected to fork out £30m to sign a player that has only appeared in 31 Premier League matches.

Shilton, however, has played down suggestions that the Englishman is overpriced in the current market.

"This sort of money should be spent on goalkeepers," Shilton told the Liverpool Echo. "For someone like Jordan, who is young and has great potential, it does not seem a great fee.

"In the big scheme of things it is not a lot of money, considering how important the goalkeeping position is. It is second to a striker who scores 20 goals a season. You cannot have a really good side without a good goalkeeper."

Pickford is currently with England's Under-21 squad ahead of the European Championships this summer.

Joel Asoro in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
Joel Asoro confirms Arsenal interest
>
 Gianluca Lapadula of Pescara Calcio celebrates after scoring the goal 1-1 during the Serie B match between Pescara Calcio and Vicenza Calcio at Adriatico Stadium on February 12, 2016
Everton, Brighton 'enquire about AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula'
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
 Joel Asoro in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro confirms Arsenal interest
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Everton closing in on Jordan Pickford signing from Sunderland?
