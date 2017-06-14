Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton insists that Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is worth £30m as Everton close on the 23-year-old.

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has insisted that Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is worth £30m.

Pickford, 23, is reportedly closing on a move to Everton, who are expected to fork out £30m to sign a player that has only appeared in 31 Premier League matches.

Shilton, however, has played down suggestions that the Englishman is overpriced in the current market.

"This sort of money should be spent on goalkeepers," Shilton told the Liverpool Echo. "For someone like Jordan, who is young and has great potential, it does not seem a great fee.

"In the big scheme of things it is not a lot of money, considering how important the goalkeeping position is. It is second to a striker who scores 20 goals a season. You cannot have a really good side without a good goalkeeper."

Pickford is currently with England's Under-21 squad ahead of the European Championships this summer.