Marlon Santos to remain at Barcelona

Barcelona confirm that they have taken up the option to keep Brazilian defender Marlon Santos at the club "for the next three seasons".

Barcelona have revealed that they have taken up the option to keep Marlon Santos at the club "for the next three seasons".

Santos, 21, joined Barcelona on loan from Fluminense in 2016, and the defender made two first-team appearances for the Spanish giants during the 2016-17 campaign.

The majority of Santos's football came for Barcelona B, however, having played 24 times for Gerard Lopez's outfit last term, and he is now committed to the Spanish side until the summer of 2020.

"FC Barcelona have taken up the option to keep Marlon Santos at FC Barcelona for the next three seasons," read a statement on Barcelona's official website.

Marlon's first-team debut for Barcelona came against Celtic in the Champions League in November.