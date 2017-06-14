New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'

Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Lyon are the favourites to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Lyon are reportedly the favourites to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore in this summer's transfer window.

Last week, it was claimed that Everton and West Ham United were both monitoring proceedings as the 21-year-old prepares to leave Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, according to L'Equipe, it is Ligue 1 outfit Lyon that lead the race for the 40-time Burkina Faso international, who scored 13 times in 39 appearances for Dutch giants Ajax during a loan spell last season.

Traore joined Chelsea from French outfit Auxerre in 2013, and the attacker scored four times in 16 appearances for the Premier League giants during the 2015-16 season.

It is believed that Chelsea value Traore in the region of £17m.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Oxlade-Chamberlain talks up French duo
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bertrand Traore, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Lyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'
 Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Brother: 'Diego Costa has many offers'
Hull City 'to get' some Chelsea playersKante: 'Mbappe is a very good player'Chelsea to demand £10m for Solanke?Chelsea 'in talks with Willy Caballero'In full: Premier League fixtures revealed
Begovic urges Terry to join BournemouthTammy Abraham 'unsure' on futureChelsea consider move for Lorenzo Insigne?Hull City show interest in Tomas Kalas?Inter offered 10-year deal to Conte?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Lyon News
Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Lyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Arsenal learn asking price for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette?
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain talks up interest in Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette
Bayern sign Corentin Tolisso from LyonBayern 'in talks with Corentin Tolisso'Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?Wenger 'steps up £50m Lacazette pursuit'Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico'
Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?Lyon president provides Lacazette updateMan United 'to launch £50m Lacazette bid'Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?Lyon 'make £10.5m bid' for Hernandez
> Lyon Homepage



Tables
 