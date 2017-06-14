Lyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'

A report claims that Lyon are the favourites to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore in this summer's transfer window.

Last week, it was claimed that Everton and West Ham United were both monitoring proceedings as the 21-year-old prepares to leave Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, according to L'Equipe, it is Ligue 1 outfit Lyon that lead the race for the 40-time Burkina Faso international, who scored 13 times in 39 appearances for Dutch giants Ajax during a loan spell last season.

Traore joined Chelsea from French outfit Auxerre in 2013, and the attacker scored four times in 16 appearances for the Premier League giants during the 2015-16 season.

It is believed that Chelsea value Traore in the region of £17m.