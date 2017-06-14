New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United hint at Wayne Rooney departure on Facebook?

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney rues a missed chance during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United hint that Wayne Rooney will leave the club this summer by making an adjustment to their Facebook page.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:42 UK

Manchester United have appeared to suggest that Wayne Rooney will no longer be part of the club next season.

The captain's future has been widely discussed in the media over the last few months, with many claiming that he could leave Old Trafford due to the lack of first-team action on offer at his club of 13 years.

The 31-year-old forward rejected a big-money move to the Chinese Super League in January, instead pledging his short-term future to the Red Devils.

Recently, Rooney revealed that he has received offers from clubs in England and abroad, with MLS in the United States being touted as a potential option.

The England skipper's boyhood club Everton have also been a rumoured suitor, but a recent report claimed that he is unwilling to take a pay cut to return to Goodison Park.

His future destination may be uncertain, but according to the Manchester Evening News, United have indicated that Rooney will leave the club after removing him from their banner on Facebook.

The forward was initially part of a picture lineup alongside Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, but now only three players remain in the image advertising the club's new kit.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Herrera vows to 'make United fans proud'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney rues a missed chance during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on May 7, 2017
Manchester United hint at Wayne Rooney departure on Facebook?
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Agent: 'AC Milan offer for Alvaro Morata unsatisfactory'
Lindelof 'to finalise Man Utd move today'In full: Premier League fixtures revealedLingard: 'I idolised Thierry Henry'Report: Sunderland want Sam JohnstoneIbrahimovic 'opens LA Galaxy talks'
Manchester United 'not in for Fabinho'Everton keen on Chris Smalling?Agent: 'Real to decide Morata future'Torino: 'Belotti may reject Man United'Ramos hoping for Alvaro Morata stay
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 