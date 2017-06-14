Manchester United hint that Wayne Rooney will leave the club this summer by making an adjustment to their Facebook page.

Manchester United have appeared to suggest that Wayne Rooney will no longer be part of the club next season.

The captain's future has been widely discussed in the media over the last few months, with many claiming that he could leave Old Trafford due to the lack of first-team action on offer at his club of 13 years.

The 31-year-old forward rejected a big-money move to the Chinese Super League in January, instead pledging his short-term future to the Red Devils.

Recently, Rooney revealed that he has received offers from clubs in England and abroad, with MLS in the United States being touted as a potential option.

The England skipper's boyhood club Everton have also been a rumoured suitor, but a recent report claimed that he is unwilling to take a pay cut to return to Goodison Park.

His future destination may be uncertain, but according to the Manchester Evening News, United have indicated that Rooney will leave the club after removing him from their banner on Facebook.

The forward was initially part of a picture lineup alongside Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, but now only three players remain in the image advertising the club's new kit.