New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Harry Redknapp 'wants John Terry at Birmingham City'

Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Birmingham City are in the race to sign former Chelsea captain John Terry in this summer's window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 14:04 UK

Birmingham City are reportedly in the race to sign former Chelsea captain John Terry in this summer's window.

The 36-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer after ending his 22-year association with Chelsea, and it is understood that the Englishman is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa have all been linked with the former England captain, who is said to be asking for a £100,000-a-week contract.

According to The Times, Birmingham are now in the hunt for Terry, with head coach Harry Redknapp 'increasingly hopeful' of being able to bring the experienced centre-back to the Championship outfit.

It is understood that Terry would be prepared to drop down a division for the right club.

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Read Next:
Birmingham sign David Stockdale
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Birmingham City confirm David Stockdale arrival
 Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Harry Redknapp 'wants John Terry at Birmingham City'
 A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Celtic make improved bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes?
Mendy 'attracting more English interest'Arsenal youngster open to Championship stayAssou-Ekotto: 'I will not be a porn star'Assou-Ekotto to choose porn over Blues move?Birmingham to move for Villa's Elphick?
Redknapp keen on Keane reunion?Cotterill turns down Birmingham offerRedknapp: 'I'm planning for promotion'Cotterill 'considering Birmingham role'Redknapp named permanent Blues boss
> Birmingham City Homepage



Tables
 