Birmingham City are reportedly in the race to sign former Chelsea captain John Terry in this summer's window.
The 36-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer after ending his 22-year association with Chelsea, and it is understood that the Englishman is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.
West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa have all been linked with the former England captain, who is said to be asking for a £100,000-a-week contract.
According to The Times, Birmingham are now in the hunt for Terry, with head coach Harry Redknapp 'increasingly hopeful' of being able to bring the experienced centre-back to the Championship outfit.
It is understood that Terry would be prepared to drop down a division for the right club.