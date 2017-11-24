Joe Hart says that receiving the full backing of West Ham United supporters against Leicester City 'meant the world' to him and his teammates.

West Ham United goalkeeper Joe Hart has praised supporters for 'getting behind the team' during Friday night's 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Vice-chair Karren Brady urged fans to stick together in manager David Moyes's first home game in charge of the Hammers, five days on from the board being targeted during the 2-0 loss at Watford.

Hart was happy with the improved atmosphere at the London Stadium, as United earned a share of the spoils after Cheikhou Kouyate cancelled out Marc Albrighton's opener in first-half stoppage time.

Speaking after the match, the England international told reporters: "The fans were fantastic, it would have been easy to carry on hammering us. But they got behind us and it meant the world.

"It could have gone two ways tonight and they chose to stick with us. The manager asked for quality, he wants goals but, first and foremost, he wants us to perform. He wants us to be disciplined and I think we managed that."

A sixth game without a win leaves United in the bottom three of the Premier League on goal difference.