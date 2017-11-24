Nov 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
Attendance: 56,897
West HamWest Ham United
1-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Kouyate (45')
Ayew (79')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Albrighton (8')
Gray (79')

Joe Hart hails "fantastic" West Ham United fans for getting behind players

Joe Hart hails
© Offside
Joe Hart says that receiving the full backing of West Ham United supporters against Leicester City 'meant the world' to him and his teammates.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 13:24 UK

West Ham United goalkeeper Joe Hart has praised supporters for 'getting behind the team' during Friday night's 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Vice-chair Karren Brady urged fans to stick together in manager David Moyes's first home game in charge of the Hammers, five days on from the board being targeted during the 2-0 loss at Watford.

Hart was happy with the improved atmosphere at the London Stadium, as United earned a share of the spoils after Cheikhou Kouyate cancelled out Marc Albrighton's opener in first-half stoppage time.

Speaking after the match, the England international told reporters: "The fans were fantastic, it would have been easy to carry on hammering us. But they got behind us and it meant the world.

"It could have gone two ways tonight and they chose to stick with us. The manager asked for quality, he wants goals but, first and foremost, he wants us to perform. He wants us to be disciplined and I think we managed that."

A sixth game without a win leaves United in the bottom three of the Premier League on goal difference.

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes: 'We need fans to get behind us'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Hart, David Moyes, Cheikhou Kouyate, Marc Albrighton, Karren Brady, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: David Moyes earns draw with Leicester City in first West Ham United home game
 Jamie Vardy reacts to missing a shot during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
Team News: Jamie Vardy starts up top for Leicester City trip to West Ham United
 West Ham United goalkeeper Joe Hart in action during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United on August 13, 2017
Joe Hart hails "fantastic" West Ham United fans for getting behind players
Moyes: 'We need fans to get behind us'West Ham plan January bid for Smolov?Palace, West Ham 'eye Harry Arter'Brady hits back at board criticismStoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?
Puel: 'Foxes must be careful at West Ham'Arnautovic escapes broken thumb?Noble urges fans to stick by West HamMarko Arnautovic suffers broken thumb?Report: Moyes to be given £30m backing
> West Ham United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 