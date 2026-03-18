Preview: RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 18 Mar 2026 23:38

Red Bull Arena will be the backdrop for a crucial clash in the Bundesliga's race for Champions League football on Friday, when RB Leipzig host high-flying Hoffenheim.

Die Roten Bullen are looking for a third victory in four games, while Die Kraichgauer are hoping to stabilise with what could be an important win this week.

Match preview

Leipzig have spent 2025-26 away from European football after finishing seventh in the German top flight last term, but Ole Werner has the club on the cusp of a return to UEFA's premier competition.

Winning just one of their four games in February - 2-1 against FC Koln - may have had Die Roten Bullen fans doubting their team's chances of making the Champions League, yet triumphing twice so far in March has reinvigorated their campaign.

Werner's side kicked off the month by beating Hamburger SV 2-1 before downing Augsburg by the same scoreline a week later, extending their unbeaten run to four games after 2-2 draws with Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund prior.

However, Leipzig's most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat on the road against fourth-placed Stuttgart, and it remains to be seen how they might respond to that loss in another clash against a fellow Champions League hopeful on Friday.

To add to the pressure, this contest has taken on further importance given that Die Roten Bullen are currently fifth in the table with 47 points, three behind Stuttgart and their third-placed opponents, and with just one win from their last five at Red Bull Arena, supporters would be forgiven for feeling nervous.

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto

Meanwhile, Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim are the surprise contenders in the top-four race this season having struggled to a 15th-placed finish in 2024-25, and concerns have arisen as the run-in approaches.

With eight games to play, Die Kraichgauer's tally of 50 points has them third in the Bundesliga, but considering that they are only above Stuttgart on goal-difference, and fifth-placed Leipzig by three points, their spot in the Champions League is far from secure.

Last Saturday, Ilzer's side were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Wolfsburg, a disappointing result in its own right made all the more troubling in the context that Hoffenheim have won just twice since the end of January.

To make matters worse, Hoffenheim were also beaten 1-0 by St Pauli as well as playing out a 2-2 stalemate with FC Koln across their four most recent outings, only managing to get the best of bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim in a 4-2 victory during that stretch.

A return of five points from a possible 12 during that dismal stretch has made Friday's contest into a must-win for the visitors, but with three wins, one draw and one loss from their last five away games, supporters making the trip will be cautiously optimistic.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Imago / motivio

Leipzig will be without first-choice goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi (knee) and right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic (back), so expect to see Maarten Vandevoordt between the sticks, protected by a back four featuring Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba and David Raum.

In the centre of the park, Die Roten Bullen's Forzan Assan Ouedraogo and Viggo Gebel are both sidelined with knee injuries, though the latter is set to miss the rest of the campaign, and Brajan Gruda, Nicolas Seiwald and Christoph Baumgartner should be on hand to start.

Further forward, left winger Ayodele Thomas has been dealing with a muscle injury, and Werner could opt for a frontline of Yan Diomande, Romulo Cardoso and Antonio Nusa.

As for Hoffenheim, they are also missing a number of defenders, including right-back Valentin Gendrey and centre-back Koki Machida who are recovering from respective ankle and cruciate ligament injuries, while fellow centre-half Kelven Olagie Frees is a doubt with illness.

In their absence, Robin Hranac and Ozan Kabak are set to start at the heart of Ilzer's defence, flanked by full-backs Vladimir Coufal and Bernardo.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Adam Hlozek is dealing with a calf injury, so Fisnik Asllani is likely to start up top, supported by Alexander Prass and Bazoumana Toure from out wide.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Gruda, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Kabak, Bernardo; Kramaric, Avdullahu, Burger; Prass, Asllani, Toure

We say: RB Leipzig 1-1 Hoffenheim

Leipzig started March strongly, but after losing a key clash against Stuttgart last time out, it remains to be seen whether they can muster the strength to triumph on Friday.

That being said, Hoffenheim have stumbled in recent weeks, and though their record on the road has been commendable, they would do well to walk away with a point from their trip to Red Bull Arena.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.