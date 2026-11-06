Preview: Manchester United vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

Desperate to steer clear of the Premier League's relegation zone, Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils are hoping to build on their midweek Champions League victory, while the Lions are keen to get back on track after a three-game winless run.

Match preview

Man United have endured a dire campaign following their third-placed finish last term, and the pressure has been building from all sides on manager Michael Carrick.

However, the Red Devils boss earned a reprieve on Tuesday, when his team came from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Captain Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from a retaken penalty after seeing his initial kick saved, before Matheus Cunha equalised by capitalising on a major error from Leonardo Balerdi, and rifled home the winner three minutes later.

That turnaround marked a first victory for Carrick since the 4-0 win over Sabah in early September, a run of nine games without victory across all competitions that saw the club lose six times.

United head into a crucial weekend 17th in the Premier League after nine matches, and with just seven points to their name, they are only above Crystal Palace in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Carrick's side are also just two points above bottom-of-the-table Sunderland, though fans will take heart from the fact the three clubs in the drop zone - Palace, Nottingham Forest and the Black Cats - are facing Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea respectively this weekend.

Should the Red Devils sign off for the international break with a first top-flight win since August, the mood around Old Trafford could be given a boost, and the manager may even stay in charge.

However, another defeat would be disastrous for United, potentially leaving a new arrival in the dugout with an exceptionally toxic atmosphere to deal with and a team as low as 20th in the Premier League.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Meanwhile, Villa may have failed to win any of their last three games, but the mood around the club and manager Unai Emery is as far removed from that of their opponents as possible.

The 55-year-old boss is close to signing a new contract with the Lions, despite reportedly being a candidate of interest to United in their search for Carrick's replacement.

Speaking in Friday's press conference, Emery said, "I had a good meeting with [chairman] Nassef Sawiris, very positive, so let's talk next week, trying to get everything we spoke about together in a deal."

The Villans had managed an impressive seven-game unbeaten streak between late September and late October - a stretch that included a 2-1 victory over Man City as one of its six wins - but have stumbled since losing 3-0 to in-form Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

On Tuesday, Emery's side also dropped points in the Champions League for the first time, succumbing to a 3-0 humbling by Barcelona at the Camp Nou, following on from a frustrating 1-1 stalemate with Fulham in the English top flight.

As the weekend's showdown approaches, Villa sit 10th with 12 points, a tally that puts them three behind fifth-placed Liverpool, but also within reach of every team down to 16th in the Premier League.

Manchester United Premier League form:

Manchester United form (all competitions):

Aston Villa Premier League form:

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Man United are likely to be without a natural left-back on Sunday, given that Luke Shaw remains sidelined and Patrick Dorgu is a doubt despite returning to partial training after a hamstring injury.

With that in mind, Carrick could opt for Diogo Dalot on the left of his defence, flanking centre-backs Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven, given that Lisandro Martinez is suspended following his dismissal against Chelsea.

Carlos Baleba is also unavailable due to a hamstring injury, while fellow midfielder Manuel Ugarte continues his recover from the anterior cruciate ligament tear he suffered at the World Cup, so expect to see Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans start in the centre of the park.

Further forward, Marcus Rashford is dealing with a hip issue, and striker Benjamin Sesko is set for a longer time out than anticipated with his lingering shin problem, though Matheus Cunha should be on hand to lead the line, supported by Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo.

As for Villa, they are missing right-back Matty Cash, who is suspended after collecting five yellow cards, and left-back Matteo Ruggeri, who has a hamstring injury, while the versatile Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a facing a late fitness test.

Emery described the former United man as being close to making an appearance, but if he is not ready, then Lamare Bogarde and Ian Maatsen look set to start at full-back.

Elsewhere, midfielder Amadou Onana is making good progress in his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, though he still has months to go before he takes to the pitch again.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Bogarde, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen; Goretzka, Kamara; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson

We say: Manchester United 1-3 Aston Villa

Man United may have won in midweek, but they were the beneficiaries of major errors from the Roma defence, and are unlikely to repeat the feat on Sunday.

Villa are on a three-game winless run that has spanned three different competitions, yet they will be optimistic about getting the better of their struggling hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.