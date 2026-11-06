Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick faces 'exciting' £23m battle with Chelsea and Arsenal for midfielder

Manchester United will have to battle the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea for Galatasaray midfielder Aleksey Batrakov, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are readying themselves for their final game before the start of the November international break, with the club set to welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday.

A defeat could leave the team in the Premier League's relegation zone, and that would almost certainly lead to the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

United's struggles this campaign can in part be explained by the fact their midfield has performed poorly all season, including newcomer Carlos Baleba, who is now set for a period on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

It should come as no surprise to see the club linked to more midfielders, though TEAMtalk report that if United are to sign Galatasaray's Batrakov, they may have to convince the Russian to join them ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Man United rumours: Should Aleksey Batrakov be their next target?

Valued by Transfermarkt at just over £23m, Batrakov is unlikely to command a significant fee given he has never played in any of Europe's top five leagues.

The midfielder has performed excellently for Galatasaray, scoring five goals while providing three assists in 12 games for the club this season.

Four of those goals came in the Champions League, with the 21-year-old netting twice against Stuttgart, once against Lille and once against Barcelona.

Batrakov can play as either a number eight or an attacking midfielder, though he is arguably at his best when allowed to charge into the penalty area, so perhaps he could be seen as a replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

However, asking him to come to England and step into the void that could be left by the club's captain would be risky, and he should not be relied upon as a starter.

© Iconsport / Seskimphoto

Manchester United and INEOS: Summer transfer window failure?

United should not be in a position where they need to sign yet another midfielder after signing three last summer.

It is alarming that co-owners INEOS, who reportedly have control over sporting decisions at Old Trafford, are seemingly admitting that their midfield revamp was a failure.

The Red Devils will also need to rebuild their defence over the next two transfer windows, while there are concerns about the level of their attack, so it remains to be seen if United will be able to fill the holes in their squad.