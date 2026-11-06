Man United injury news: Michael Carrick delivers Patrick Dorgu, Carlos Baleba updates ahead of Aston Villa showdown

Manchester United could have Patrick Dorgu back in their squad for Sunday's Premier League game against Aston Villa, but Carlos Baleba is facing "a number of weeks" out.

Dorgu returned to training earlier this week, with the left-back recovering from the hamstring issue that he suffered while representing Denmark during the last international break.

The 22-year-old was not involved against Roma in the Champions League but does have a chance of making the squad against Villa on Sunday.

The news on Baleba is not as positive, though, with the Cameroon international facing a lengthy period out with the hamstring issue that forced him off the field against Roma.

"Carlos, we don't know exactly, but it'll be a number of weeks. It's definitely not this week, and it won't be anytime over the international break. It'll be a little bit longer than that," Carrick told reporters during Friday's press conference.

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Dorgu could return for Man United vs. Villa but Baleba is facing "a number of weeks" out

"Patrick has done a little bit of training this week. You've seen him train with us at the start of the week, very, very small. So we've got to be patient with Pátrick.

"He's had a good period of time now with a couple of hamstrings that we need to manage that and be patient with that over the next few weeks as well. But he's slowly getting back with us, so we'll have to see whether he can be involved at the weekend or not."

Dorgu has not played for Man United since the clash with Fulham on September 20, providing one assist in his five appearances for the club this season.

Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are again set to miss out this weekend through injury, while Lisandro Martinez is suspended.

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Man United will be bidding to build on Roma win this weekend

Man United will be bidding to build on their 3-2 success over Roma in the Champions League when they welcome Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday.

"It's up to us to take it forward; it was a fantastic night as a one-off night. It was a good night for us all, but nothing has been achieved yet, and it's one moment we need to use to move forward," Carrick said on Friday afternoon.

"When you watch the game (Roma) back, the first half wasn't so bad. There were moments when we left ourselves short, and we need to fix them. The first half against Chelsea was very good. We're showing signs of improvement, no doubt, and we need to take that forward.

"It's a positive reaction, it's not like all of a sudden we're getting carried away. I know what the players are capable of. We just haven't proved it enough lately. The boys have trained really well, I'm not just saying that for the sake of saying it."

Man United are currently 17th in the Premier League table, picking up only seven points from their opening nine matches of the campaign.