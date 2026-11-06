Man Utd next manager: World Cup winner's stance on replacing Michael Carrick revealed amid shock links

Manchester United have explored the possibility of appointing Didier Deschamps should they decide to part ways with Michael Carrick.

However, the 2018 World Cup winner is said to have reservations about taking charge at Old Trafford given the club's current predicament.

With Carrick under increasing pressure, Red Devils chiefs may need to turn their attention elsewhere in their search for a new manager.

Is Didier Deschamps interested in the Man Utd job?

© Iconsport / Zuma

Deschamps, who stepped down as France manager following the 2026 World Cup, is currently out of work and understood to be open to returning to club management, having previously managed AS Monaco, Juventus and Marseille.

Those close to him have played down the prospect of him taking the job at Old Trafford, though, suggesting the 58-year-old would need considerable persuasion before considering the role, as per TEAMtalk.

United are enduring another difficult campaign, with the club sitting 17th in the Premier League table and Carrick's position coming under serious scrutiny.

Ongoing concerns over recruitment, squad construction and the board's relationship with supporters have reportedly made the Premier League giants an unattractive destination for Deschamps.

The Frenchman is said to be assessing his options carefully and would want assurances over transfer backing and a realistic timeframe to address the problems within the squad before entertaining formal discussions.

Although United have reportedly contacted Deschamps as part of their managerial search, and these surprise links are currently seen as hopeful rather than a realistic sign of an imminent appointment.

Who else is on Man Utd's radar if they sack Michael Carrick?

© Imago / osnapix, Sports Press Photo, APL

United may therefore have to look elsewhere if they decide Carrick is no longer the right man to lead the club.

Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe remains the favourite for the position, while ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is another candidate with admirers among staff at Old Trafford.

Unai Emery had also emerged as a 'dream' option, but his decision to sign a new contract at Aston Villa has dealt a significant blow to INEOS' hopes of bringing the Spaniard to Manchester.

Howe could be a more attainable option, though Nagelsmann's international and club experience may appeal to United's hierarchy.

Ultimately, Deschamps' reported reluctance highlights the difficulty United could face in attracting an elite manager while the club remains in such a precarious position.

If Carrick is dismissed in the coming weeks, INEOS will need to convince their preferred candidate that there is a clear plan to turn things around, rather than simply asking another manager to inherit the same problems.