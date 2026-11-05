How many points do Man Utd need in the Champions League?

Manchester United's dramatic comeback against Roma has revived their Champions League campaign, but Michael Carrick's side still have work to do to avoid an early European exit.

Tuesday's 3-2 victory at Old Trafford ended a nine-match winless run and lifted the Red Devils to 17th in the 36-team league standings, with six points from their opening four matches.

However, United are only two points above the elimination places at the halfway stage, having suffered consecutive defeats to Atletico Madrid and Como before their recovery against Roma.

With four fixtures remaining, including a daunting encounter with Bayern Munich, the question is how many more points Carrick's men need to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

The results of the previous two Champions League campaigns offer a useful indication, although the eventual qualification threshold will depend on how the other 35 teams perform.

How many points will Manchester United need to qualify?

Under the Champions League's expanded format, the top eight teams progress directly to the round of 16, while those finishing between ninth and 24th enter a two-legged knockout phase play-off.

The bottom 12 clubs are eliminated, with no opportunity to drop into the Europa League.

United currently occupy 17th place with six points, having recorded two victories and two defeats. Their goal difference stands at zero, with eight goals scored and eight conceded.

That places them inside the play-off positions for now, but offers little protection against further setbacks.

In the inaugural 36-team league phase in 2024-25, Club Brugge claimed the final play-off position with 11 points, finishing ahead of Dinamo Zagreb on goal difference.

The qualifying threshold was lower last season, when Benfica finished 24th with nine points, narrowly edging out Marseille on the same total.

Meanwhile, 16 points were enough to secure eighth place and direct qualification for the last 16 in both campaigns.

Those figures provide three possible targets for United.

A single additional victory would take Carrick's side to nine points, matching the lowest successful play-off total recorded under the current format.

However, that would not guarantee qualification, particularly given how tightly contested the lower positions are after four rounds.

Five more points would take United to 11, equalling the 2024-25 threshold, while two victories would leave them on 12.

Reaching 12 points would represent a considerably more encouraging position based on recent history, although even that total cannot be regarded as mathematically sufficient this season.

The task becomes substantially harder if United want to avoid the play-offs altogether.

To reach the 16-point benchmark, they would need another 10 points from a possible 12, meaning three victories and a draw, or four consecutive wins.

There is also an important distinction between qualifying for the play-offs and reaching the last 16.

Finishing anywhere from ninth to 24th would keep United in the competition, but they would still need to win a two-legged tie in February to progress.

For Carrick, securing a play-off place is therefore the more realistic immediate objective, with a top-eight finish requiring a near-perfect second half of the league phase.

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Bayern Munich test looms in United's remaining fixtures

United's remaining schedule offers opportunities to collect the points they need, although two of their opponents currently sit above them in the table.

Their next European assignment is a trip to Sporting CP on November 25, with the Portuguese side occupying 10th place on nine points.

The Red Devils then welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford on December 8, before hosting Bayern Munich on January 20 and concluding the league phase away to Villarreal on January 27.

Date Fixture Opponent's current position November 25 Sporting CP vs Man Utd 10th December 8 Man Utd vs RB Leipzig 30th January 20 Man Utd vs Bayern Munich 13th January 27 Villarreal vs Man Utd 28th

Leipzig and Villarreal have each collected only three points from their opening four matches, making those encounters particularly important to United's qualification prospects.

Two victories against those opponents would take Carrick's side to 12 points, even if they failed to collect anything from their meetings with Sporting and Bayern.

That would have been enough to reach the play-offs in both previous editions, though United's final position this season would still depend on other results.

The Sporting fixture could also prove significant. A positive result in Lisbon would reduce the pressure on United ahead of their December home match and potentially strengthen their position against a direct rival for the knockout places.

Their January meeting with Bayern presents a different challenge, particularly given the German champions' attacking quality and European experience.

United's situation is also notably less comfortable than that of several other English clubs.

Arsenal have accumulated 10 points, while Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool each have nine, leaving United as the lowest-ranked Premier League representative in the competition.

Elsewhere, Napoli sit 27th with three points, while Atletico Madrid and Roma are also in danger of missing out on the play-offs after collecting four points apiece.

For United, the victory over Roma has provided valuable breathing space, but the margin remains narrow.

Another six points would take them to 12, a total that has historically been sufficient to survive the league phase. Their next two matches, against Sporting and Leipzig, could therefore go a long way towards determining whether the Bayern encounter becomes a battle for qualification or an opportunity to chase a top-eight finish.