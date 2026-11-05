Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'tempting' Premier League defender with Old Trafford move

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Fulham defender Calvin Bassey ahead of the January transfer window.

Michael Carrick's men ended their worrying winless run on Tuesday night, when a Matheus Cunha brace helped the Red Devils come from two goals down to secure a 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League.

Absent from the Theatre of Dreams earlier in the week, Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel is heading towards a switch away from England, with European giants Real Madrid keen on the teenager.

Despite their comeback success over the Italians on Tuesday, the Red Devils and head coach Carrick are still under an enormous amount of pressure given their wretched form in the top flight.

Man Utd have won just one of their opening nine top-flight contests of the 2026-27 campaign - their worst start in over four decades - leaving them 17th in the Premier League standings, level on points with the relegation zone.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man Utd eyeing up Bassey boost?

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are desperate to make improvements in defensive areas during the January transfer window after conceding at a rate of knots so far this campaign.

The report states that the Red Devils are hoping to sign a new left-footed central defender, given that Lisandro Martinez's time at Old Trafford is seemingly drawing towards a toxic conclusion.

As a result, it is understood that Carrick's troops are eyeing up a New Year swoop for Bassey, who has been one of the standout performers for Fulham amid a difficult start to the term for the Cottagers.

Despite the mess at the Theatre of Dreams at present, it is believed that the Nigeria international could be tempted by a switch to Man Utd if they pushed for his signature in January.

Bassey's current contract at Craven Cottage expires at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season, however, Fulham can extend those terms by a further 12 months - an option that is likely to be triggered imminently.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Man Utd's defensive makeover

After bolstering heavily in their attacking and midfield ranks in the summers of 2025 and 2026 respectively, Manchester United are now on a mission to bring defensive stability back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are relying on a host of long-serving assets at the moment, with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot all going through periods of struggle with the team in recent years.

At 26 years of age, Bassey is entering the prime of his professional career and would be a much-needed breath of fresh air for Man Utd, who are in danger of being involved in a relegation scrap this season.