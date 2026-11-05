Preview: Cardiff City vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

Cardiff City and Burnley square off on Saturday afternoon in what could prove to be a pivotal game in the battle to avoid relegation to League One.

While the Bluebirds sit in 18th position in the Championship table, Burnley are in 22nd spot, already four points adrift of safety.

Match preview

With eight points from the last five games, Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy can only be delighted with such a return.

The Bluebirds have played Watford, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in succession.

However, squandering a three-goal half-time lead against the latter of those teams would have hurt Barry-Murphy, regardless of West Ham benefitting from the arrival of new boss Scott Parker.

In the grand scheme of things, however, Cardiff are five points above the relegation zone and have put together a seven-match unbeaten run at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Trailing 12th place by just three points, the Welsh outfit are still in contention to launch a surprise playoff bid.

At the same time, defeat to Burnley on Saturday would see Cardiff only sit above the relegation zone by two points.

Fabio Celestini has got Burnley back on track with two respectable draws against Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers.

While the well-travelled Italian knows that the Clarets need to deliver just a second Championship win of the season as soon as possible, there have at least been positives to take from his opening double header.

Burnley have collected five points from their last five away fixtures, arguably an encouraging return for a squad that has struggled to gel.

Nevertheless, if four results - including this one - go against them on Saturday, Burnley would end Saturday seven points adrift of safety.

Cardiff City Championship form:

Burnley Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

With Cardiff right-back Perry Ng suffering an injury in the closing stages against West Ham, Ronan Kpakio is in line to deputise.

David Turnbull, Cian Ashford and Joel Colwill will all be considered for recalls due to the quick turnaround after the West Ham fixture.

Gabriel Osho, who has served a three-match ban, could get the nod over Will Fish in the middle of defence.

Barring any fresh injury concerns, Celestini may stick with the Burnley XI from the draw at QPR.

However, Josh Cullen, Aaron Ramsey and Jaydon Banel are all options in midfield and the final third.

Bashir Humphreys, Hannibal Mejbri and Chelsea loanee Dastan Satpaev remain on the sidelines.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Osho, Bagan, Scanlon; Robertson; Ashford, Moylan, J Colwill, Willock; Salech

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Walker; Ekdal, Julio, Pires; Hatate, Laurent; Hountondji, Edwards, Ramazini; Vardy

We say: Cardiff City 2-1 Burnley

Having given up a three-goal lead against West Ham, it is anyone's guess how Cardiff will respond against Burnley. However, they deserve respect for the home record that they have compiled this campaign, leading us to predict a hard-earned victory for the Bluebirds.

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