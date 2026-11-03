West Ham sack Nuno Espirito Santo, "temporary" replacements named ahead of Cardiff City fixture

West Ham United have announced that they have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

When the Hammers were sitting at the top of the Championship table after thrashing Wrexham on September 11, the Portuguese appeared in line to spearhead the club's promotion bid.

However, West Ham have won just two of their last six games in the second tier, one of which came against a Lincoln City outfit who had been quickly reduced to 10 men.

In the two matches since the East Londoners defeated then-leaders Swansea City in South Wales, they suffered home defeats to Southampton and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

Despite West Ham facing Cardiff City on Wednesday night, the club's board have decided to part ways with Nuno.

© Iconsport / PA Images

West Ham boss Nuno sacked after "thorough review", Mark Noble part of temporary management

A statement read: "West Ham United can confirm that men’s first-team Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo has left his position with immediate effect.

"Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the Club’s objectives and expectations remain on track.

"Assistant Head Coach Rui Pedro Silva and Goalkeeper Coach Rui Barbosa have also departed.

"West Ham United would like to thank Nuno, Rui and Rui for their hard work and commitment during their time at the Club, and wish them all the very best for the future.

"The process of recruiting a new Head Coach is already underway."

Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will oversee the team for the trip to Cardiff.

© Imago

Why Nuno's West Ham sacking is harsh

While Nuno was fortunate to keep his job after relegation from the Premier League, it felt from the outside that he was doing a satisfactory job at the London Stadium.

Had West Ham beat Southampton and West Brom, they would be sitting top of the Championship, emphasising that the 52-year-old has essentially been sacked because of two defeats.

With a favourable fixture list coming up, there was every chance that Nuno would have kept West Ham in contention for the title.

Cardiff, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Portsmouth are their next four games.

Nuno leaves his role with a record of 19 wins, 15 draws and 19 defeats from 53 matches across all competitions.