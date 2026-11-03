Jose Mourinho identifies key Arsenal star as 'dream' Real Madrid target - and it's not Declan Rice

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, with Jose Mourinho identifying the Italian as a 'dream' addition to his squad.

The 24-year-old has become an important figure under Mikel Arteta since arriving in a £42m deal from Bologna in 2024, attracting admiration from one of Europe's biggest clubs.

However, the Gunners are in a strong contractual position and have no intention of allowing their defender to leave easily.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori

© Iconsport / Zuma

Mourinho considers Calafiori his preferred left-back target, with Real Madrid's recruitment staff also sharing their admiration for the Italian international, as per recent reports.

The LaLiga heavyweights have already made initial enquiries about his situation and are weighing up a move next summer, having also been credited with an interest in Martin Zubimendi in recent months.

However, it is the Italy international now on their radar, with his versatility a major attraction, having demonstrated his ability to operate both at left-back and centrally. Madrid believe those qualities could offer Mourinho valuable options across the defence.

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol is another player admired by the Spanish giants, but Calafiori is understood to be their first-choice option.

Arsenal, however, are determined to retain the defender, whose contract at the Emirates runs until 2029. The Gunners are planning to discuss a new deal with Calafiori in 2027, once they have prioritised extensions for Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Arsenal would be foolish to entertain Calafiori interest

© Iconsport / SUSA

Arsenal should have absolutely no interest in entertaining Madrid's advances for Calafiori, who has developed into one of Arteta's most important players.

Initially signed as a centre-back, the Italian has flourished at left-back, with Gabriel and William Saliba's partnership allowing him greater freedom to contribute further forward.

His start to the 2026-27 campaign has been particularly impressive. He scored in the opening minute of the Community Shield against Manchester City, registered assists against Coventry City and Aston Villa, and pipped several alternatives to Arsenal's Player of the Month award for August.

Calafiori offers far more than defensive reliability, combining aggressive forward runs, quality crossing and the ability to drive through opposition pressure.

At 24, he also has plenty of room to develop further, making him an important part of Arsenal's long-term plans.

Mourinho's admiration is understandable, but Arsenal have no reason to weaken their defence by selling a player who has become such an effective part of Arteta's system.

A new contract should be the priority rather than entertaining a potential transfer.