Ezri Konsa, the best Arsenal signing of last window, gives Mikel Arteta a welcome selection headache

Arsenal’s outstanding defensive display in the 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday ended a 14-year wait for a Premier League victory at their rival’s ground. The result was built on superb organisation and discipline in front of David Raya’s goal, and one of the standout names was Ezri Konsa.

The England defender produced a top-level performance to secure the clean sheet. According to Opta, he won eight of nine duels, made eight clearances, five tackles, five recoveries and two blocks, and won two fouls.

Ezri Konsa leads Anfield defensive masterclass

For the first time in the Premier League era, Liverpool did not register a single shot on target in a game at Anfield, a mark that highlights the outstanding collective defending and the performance of the centre-back pairing. Konsa’s understanding with Gabriel Magalhaes makes it look as though the two have played together for many seasons.

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So far, Konsa has maintained the high level he showed at his former club, Aston Villa. He has made only 13 appearances for the Gunners this season, yet he already merits the label of a successful signing. His assured displays have almost made supporters forget who held the position before his arrival.

The 29-year-old joined Arsenal in August for £51m to replace William Saliba, who suffered a serious back injury that forced him off in the World Cup semi-final between France and Spain.

Mikel Arteta faces welcome selection headache

Saliba, who is not expected to return until the end of this month, had been one of Arsenal’s defensive foundations in recent seasons, and the club decided to bring in an outside name, even though Christian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber could all have played there.

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From here, boss Mikel Arteta will have the kind of selection headache every manager dreams of. Konsa and Saliba will compete at a high level to play alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, and Arsenal can only benefit.

The season is long and the Gunners will compete for every trophy. Having elite players both on the pitch and on the bench is essential to withstand the physical strain over the months ahead.

In recent seasons, Arsenal have made good signings, especially in defence, such as Timber, Calafiori and Hincapie. Konsa shares a key characteristic with those names. His versatility, as he can also play at right-back, gives Arteta a range of options very few European clubs can match, and over a long season that could prove decisive.